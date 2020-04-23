While feeling that validation efforts on the 1,000 antibody COVID-19 tests acquired by a private sector company have so far been promising, county officials announced Thursday that the serology tests will not be administered in the community at this time.
“Tests that have received this rapid authorization for distribution have not gone through the rigorous validation process for full FDA approval. Because of this, the county has been conducting its own validation process over the past several weeks,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said during a virtual community update from the Incident Management Team. “And the good news is that the test, in this limited sampling, has performed well, but ... there remain significant concerns with the accuracy and specificity of this antibody test.”
As such, the county has shifted from rolling out broader-based antibody testing in hopes of gleaning epidemiological insights about the rate of infection to creating the infrastructure needed for what public health officials have dubbed a “box-it-in” virus containment strategy.
A huge component of that strategy is using the current swab-based polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests to identify people with symptoms as either having or not having the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Brad Holmes, an internal medicine hospitalist who has been among staff managing care of COVID-19 patients at Aspen Valley Hospital, explained during Thursday’s meeting that the PCR tests better serve those purposes.
“I like to think of it as it detects if you have the virus,” he said of the PCR tests, which through nasal and throat swabs can detect the presence of the novel coronavirus in mucus samples. “[The] antibody test, I like to think of this one as you have had the virus — past tense. We need to know who has it now so we can contain them, we can isolate them, they can have their contacts be traced and those people can then be in quarantine. Unfortunately, the antibody test … doesn’t necessarily tell you if you currently have it. It is unfortunately not the correct test for this strategy.”
Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann echoed the importance of that strategy, adding that a successful implementation of the box-it-in standard will be critical in responsibly and incrementally easing public health orders.
“We’re building an army of contact tracers. In order to do this in a robust fashion, when we’re looking at a pandemic and need all hands on deck, we’re going to build a team of contact tracers that are going to be able to do the isolation contact tracing and quarantine parts of this box,” she said.
In order to administer the broader-based testing that will inform isolation and quarantine tactics, the county has partnered with Aspen Valley Hospital, which in the last few weeks has managed to increase personal protection equipment, or PPE, needed to ensure health care workers’ safety when performing testing — as well the number of actual tests.
To that end, the hospital currently has 500 PCR tests and will be working with Quest Diagnostics, a multinational, Fortune 500 clinical laboratory with locations in Grand Junction and Montrose, to process results of the swab-based testing.
AVH CEO Dave Ressler commended the community’s compliance with the public health orders for the decrease hospital staff has seen in the number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms in recent days, as well as preventing a surge — allowing the medical team time to obtain the nationally sought-after PPE.
“As of the last 24 hours, we’ve had zero patients come into our emergency department, zero patients in our respiratory evaluation tent, one patient today in the hospital … with COVID symptoms,” Ressler said. “And this has been the pattern now.”
With new capacity and public health officials confident that the epidemiological curve has been successfully flattened in the area without seeing a spike — that is, a surge of COVID-19 patients simultaneously that could have overwhelmed the health care system — Ressler urged any and all members of the community experiencing even mild symptoms to contact their primary care physician to get the required medical order to get tested.
“Or, if you don’t have a primary care physician … we would be happy to see you. Schedule an appointment at our respiratory tent. We will schedule an appointment for you to come in and have your test,” he said.
And the overall wellbeing of the community is worth far more than the monetary costs attached to administering the test, he continued.
“Let me make one other thing perfectly clear: we want you to be tested. We will not let cost be an issue. We are committing to, as a community hospital, to say if you don’t think you can afford it, call anyway,” Ressler said. “We want you to be tested so we can contribute to this excellent plan, this box-it-in strategy.”
Both Koenemann and Peacock described the updates as good news.
“This is one of our lights in the tunnel,” Koenemann said. “It allows us to go back to containment mode, and what we found is all those things I said were lacking in the last seven weeks, we’ve been building capacity in our community to really be effective in this box-it-in strategy.”
Economic assistance
In addition to strategies to contain the damage to public health, Peacock shared some updates regarding the county’s efforts to mitigate the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.
“In a matter of weeks, Pitkin County’s unemployment rate went from a really full employment rate of just around 3 percent to our most recent report of being just under 15 percent. We expect that to go up,” he said, adding that that percentage translates to about 1,700 people finding themselves with changed employment arrangements.
“In April alone — and we’re not done with April yet — we’ve already issued $1.3 million in emergency cash assistance to over 1,100 households and just under 2,000 individuals. Again, we expect these numbers to go up and these needs to continue unless we make the investments and build the infrastructure for contact tracing and boxing this virus in.”
That investment will likely total between $1 million and $1.5 million, Peacock continued, accounting for the (at least) 15 full-time contact tracers required to follow up on broader-based testing.
And without continued cooperation from the community regarding mitigative gestures such as social distancing, wearing face masks in public and frequent handwashing, it will be a squandered effort, every presenter emphasized Thursday.
“Our public health order has worked; our prevalence has significantly dropped. It’s very important that we don’t relax now,” Holmes said, noting that the medical community is still learning about the virus. “Even if someone tests positive — we don’t know that the test is accurate — but even if you did have COVID before, we still don’t know that you will maintain immunity and that you couldn’t get it again and that you couldn’t pass it along to other people. If [a test] says you are positive, just be aware that you may not be immune. We’re going to continue to learn more about that as time goes along, though.”