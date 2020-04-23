While feeling that validation efforts on the 1,000 antibody COVID-19 tests acquired by a private company have so far been promising, Pitkin County officials announced Thursday that the serology tests will not be administered in the community at this time.
“Tests that have received this rapid authorization for distribution have not gone through the rigorous validation process for full FDA approval. Because of this, the county has been conducting its own validation process over the past several weeks,” Pitkin County manager Jon Peacock said during a virtual update from the Incident Management Team.
“And the good news is that the test, in this limited sampling, has performed well, but ... there remain significant concerns with the accuracy and specificity of this antibody test.”
As such, the county has shifted from rolling out broader-based antibody testing in hopes of gleaning epidemiological insights about the rate of infection to creating the infrastructure needed for what public health officials have dubbed a “box-it-in” virus containment strategy.
A huge component of that strategy is using the current swab-based polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests to identify people with symptoms as either having or not having the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. From there, if someone tests positive, anyone with whom the patient has associated will be contacted and quarantined, explained Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann.
“What we need to be able to do is be able to test widely in our community. That allows us to understand who is actively infected … then we pivot to isolation,” she said. “So we’re going to put together isolation orders, mandatory or voluntary isolation orders. Then we’re going to go ahead and find all the contacts that are associated with that person. Folks that are in that realm are going to be quarantined, and they’re going to stay at home until we find out if they're symptomatic or not, and we’d want to go ahead and test them.”
In order to administer the broader-based testing required to implement that strategy, the county has partnered with Aspen Valley Hospital, which in the last few weeks has managed to increase personal protection equipment, or PPE, needed to ensure health care workers’ safety when performing testing.
AVH CEO Dave Ressler commended the community’s compliance with the public health orders for the decrease hospital staff has seen in the number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms in recent days, as well as preventing a surge and thus allowing the medical team time to obtain the nationally sought-after PPE.
“As of the last 24 hours, we’ve had zero patients come into our emergency department, zero patients in our respiratory evaluation tent, one patient today in the hospital … with COVID symptoms,” Ressler said. “And this has been the pattern now.”
With new capacity and public health officials confident that the epidemiological curve has been successfully flattened in the area without seeing a spike — that is, a surge of COVID-19 patients simultaneously that could have overwhelmed the health care system — Ressler urged any and all members of the community experiencing even mild symptoms to contact their primary care physician to get the required medical order to get tested.
“Or, if you don’t have a primary care physician … we would be happy to see you. Schedule an appointment at our respiratory tent. We will schedule an appointment for you to come in and have your test,” he said.
And the overall wellbeing of the community is worth far more than the monetary costs attached to administering the test, he continued.
“Let me make one other thing perfectly clear: We want you to be tested. We will not let cost be an issue. We are committing to, as a community hospital, to say if you don’t think you can afford it, call anyway,” Ressler said. “We want you to be tested so we can contribute to this excellent plan, this box-it-in strategy.”
This story will be updated.