A dispute between the local housing authority and the owner of rental units at Aspen Highlands is playing out in court.
Highlands Villas, a limited liability company, is suing the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority in the aftermath of its board’s June 21 decision to uphold a finding by hearing officer Mick Ireland.
Ireland in January determined the LLC was breaking the rules when it rented out six dorm-style units for the use of music students in 2022. Ireland also found the LLC coerced tenant Music Associates of Aspen into signing the lease for the deed-restricted units “under duress” and for a longer period of time than the students needed the housing. MAA is the nonprofit arm of Aspen Music Festival and School.
Ireland ordered Highlands Villas to return $48,830 to MAA and pay $30,000 in APCHA fines, based on his finding that the MAA signed a lease agreement from May 5, 2022, through Sept. 25, 2022 — a timeframe outside of the students’ June, July and August residency in the dorms.
Highlands Villas has countered with a lawsuit seeking the court’s declaration that APCHA “exceeded its jurisdiction, abused its discretion, acted arbitrarily and capriciously” and misapplied the law when its board upheld Ireland’s ruling on appeal. Highlands Villas’ amended lawsuit was entered on July 27 in Pitkin County District Court.
Chris Bryan, who with Hunter Ross of the Aspen law firm Garfield & Hecht PC filed the suit for Highlands Villas, said settlement discussions had taken place among the LLC, the music school and APCHA staff to settle the matter after Ireland’s decision was upheld. But, “For no reason the APCHA Board vetoed it, forcing the parties to litigate.” The rejection came July 18 at the board meeting, which also was the date the initial suit was filed in an apparent response to the rejection.
With the APCHA board’s decision to uphold Ireland’s ruling and not be open to a settlement agreement, the housing authority is “throwing away taxpayer dollars defending its lawyer’s own negligence in an unwinnable case,” Bryan said. “Even worse, because the APCHA Board forced HV (Highlands Villas) into expensive litigation, HV no longer has the money it set aside to renovate the dorm units — so APCHA’s stubbornness is ultimately hurting workforce housing residents and Music School students. We are confident HV will win this lawsuit, which will result in APCHA paying HV’s costs and attorneys’ fees.”
The negligence to which Bryan referred concerned APCHA’s lawyer’s failure to file an answer or responsive pleading to the lawsuit by Aug. 16, a deadline date determined after APCHA was served with both the initial and amended complaints. Lawyer Tom Smith filed APCHA’s response Aug. 21, one day after Bryan filed a motion seeking a default judgment against APCHA over the missed deadline.
“APCHA’s lawyer forgot to timely answer HV’s complaint, which means APCHA is in default,” Bryan’s statement said. “APCHA’s lawyer takes the position that his own negligence is a good enough reason to excuse the default. We disagree.
“APCHA strictly enforces deadlines upon everyone who lives in APCHA housing and kicks people out of their homes for blowing deadlines, so it should have to follow the rules like everyone else. APCHA is also strict with deadlines for submitting housing lottery packets and applications. No excuses allowed.”
Smith said in an email that filing five days late “has no impact on the procedural status of the case, and certainly no impact on the merits. We have opposed the motion for a default judgment.”
Smith also wrote in a motion that settlement discussions — despite what has been alleged by Highlands Villas — are ongoing in the litigation phase of the disagreement.
That motion is pending as well as Highlands Villas’ motion to certify the court record by allowing the admission of transcripts from three APCHA board hearings in June where Ireland’s ruling was discussed and upheld, and all “records, correspondence, reports and any other evidence considered by APCHA and/or entered into the record at the Board meetings.”
APCHA is not fighting the admission of those documents. It is, however, challenging Highlands Villas’ attempt to certify records from an APCHA meeting held July 18, which is when the board rejected a settlement agreement proposed by Highlands Villas, MAA and APCHA staff, according to court filings.
APCHA also is trying to thwart Highlands Villas’ bid to enter Ireland’s column published in the Aspen Daily News on June 5, 2023, into the record. Highlands Villas’ motion said the column, headlined “One more brick for our wall,” showed Ireland’s bias toward the LLC.
The motion cited the passage where Ireland wrote: “A few decades ago, the city made a deal with a private ‘partner’ at Aspen Highlands allowing free-market rental units in exchange for a promise to deed restrict some units to affordable rents for use by the Music Associates of Aspen. The project was flipped to a trust that refused to honor the deal, dragging the city through six years of litigation to force the new owners, the Meyerstein Trust, to honor the partnership promise.”
Ireland’s words about the units referred to the “exact units that were at issue in the Ruling and the Board’s affirmance of the same. The remarks show the Hearing Officer’s favoritism toward MAA, who the Hearing Officer ruled in favor for in the Ruling,” the motion said.
Ireland’s hearing officer and columnist titles were addressed by a judge in another suit Bryan filed against APCHA over a different ruling by Ireland.
Smith said, “Bias occurs when a judge or hearing officer has demonstrated partiality regarding the specific case at issue. The law is clear on that. The district court has already ruled in another case that Mr. Ireland’s columns in support of the housing program are irrelevant to the issue of bias because they amount to general support for the program and do not reflect on the merits of any specific cases. There is an abundance of legal authority to support this determination.”
A motion Smith filed for APCHA on Aug. 10 also argued that Ireland’s column did not mention “Highlands Villas or the MAA, the alleged object of the hearing officer’s favoritism. The article refers to ‘the Aspen Highlands deed-restricted units in connection with a previous owner, the Meyerstein Trust.’”