Pitkin County District Court Judge Chris Seldin recently delivered another blow to Lee Mulcahy in his case to prevent an eviction from his deed-restricted home in Burlingame Ranch.
Most recently in the case that has been ongoing since 2015, Seldin denied Mulcahy’s objection to the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s retaining Sherman and Howard as a receiver to broker the sale of the property back to APCHA.
“The receiver filed its report on June 22... In it, the Receiver indicates its fees and Sherman & Howard’s fees, as of May 29th, are $12,636 and $17,517,” Mulcahy’s Denver-based attorney, Jordan Porter, wrote in an email. “So, in essence, it looks like Sherman & Howard charged $17,517 to draft its 11-page response to the objection to possession related terms.”
While Porter expressed a lack of surprise at Seldin’s ruling that APCHA has a right to legal representation in a litigious transaction, the basis of Mulcahy’s objection was the “reasonableness of attorneys’ fees.”
But Seldin in his denial of Mulcahy’s objection decided that those legal fees are squarely because of Mulcahy’s continued litigation and resistance to the court’s earlier rulings that he must sell his property back to APCHA — at a maximum value of $995,000.
“Given that Mulcahy has created the receiver’s need for counsel by initiating motion practice challenging the receiver’s work, he cannot seriously argue that the receiver is not entitled to counsel of its own,” Seldin wrote. “Nor can the court fault the receiver for hiring a reputable firm such as Sherman & Howard in this high profile case.
“Indeed, based on Mulcahy’s repeated efforts to delay the case and refusal to comply with court orders, the receiver could reasonably assume that the most recent motion from Mulcahy is unlikely to be the last,” he continued. “Thus, it was reasonable for the receiver to engage counsel equipped to respond to Mulcahy's ongoing efforts to complicate the litigation and resist court orders.”
Mulcahy, for his part, disputes Seldin’s “self-inflicted wound” claim, maintaining instead that APCHA and the court has not addressed his chief complaint in the matter — that APCHA’s case hinges on a procedural timetable with which APCHA itself didn’t comply, despite said timetable being the entity’s own internal policy.
“The key thing … is it even says in the first compliance letter, you’ve got 60 days to resolve the situation,” Mulcahy said in an August interview. “The actual notice of violation went out Aug. 25 — well ahead of Sept. 15.”
It’s a sentiment he’s underscored several times at subsequent city council meetings, and on Wednesday, he placed any blame for ongoing litigation on Seldin and APCHA.
“The wound is actually a shot in the back by the judge who broke the law in his haste to remove my family from the home we built ourselves,” Mulcahy said.
The ordered departure from his home has been a point of contention since APCHA first sued him in 2015 for allegedly not meeting the required 1,500 hours of annual work in Pitkin County in order to qualify for deed-restricted housing. Mulcahy vehemently denies the allegation and has challenged the finding at every legal level, up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
While so far every judge has either ruled in favor of APCHA or denied to hear the case, Mulcahy maintains that his case is still under appeal at the Colorado Court of Appeals — and as long as that’s the case, he feels his due process is still pending.
Mulcahy repeated Wednesday his hopes that Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo will stray from enforcing any eviction order until the last appeal is ruled on.