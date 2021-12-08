Eagle County Public Health officials have maintained they do not want Cornerstone Christian School fined thousands of dollars or any of its staff members taken to jail.
Instead, they want the private school in Basalt to require all of its staff members and students to wear a mask indoors, just like every other school in Eagle County.
According to the county’s standing public health order, everyone over the age of 2 must wear a face covering “when entering and while inside of schools where vaccination rates for that building [are] below 80%.”
Those who don’t could be fined $5,000 and sentenced to 18 months in the county jail, the public health order states.
In a civil complaint filed late last week in 5th Judicial District Court, the county’s public health and environment director, Heath Harmon, and the county’s public health board both were listed as plaintiffs. Cornerstone Christian School and its board of directors were named as defendants.
The Aspen Daily News’ emails and calls seeking comment from Cornerstone Christian School — specifically Lead Pastor Jim Tarr — were not returned Tuesday.
However, Tarr did recently participate in an interview with Brannon Howse on Lindell TV, an online platform, where he further criticized Eagle County Public Health as well as county commissioners themselves.
“In all these conversations, the idea of liberty and freedom and parental choice is being lost consistently along the way and I just want you to know that Eagle County blew it again,” Tarr told Howse.
In a Nov. 23 email, Tarr informed Eagle County officials that Cornerstone Christian School would “maintain effective health standards without compromising Christian beliefs.”
The county’s public health board, which consists of Eagle County Commissioners Kathy Chandler-Henry, Jeanne McQueeney and Matt Scherr, directed county attorney Bryan Treu to take civil legal action against the school over its refusal to comply with the indoor mask mandate.
Scherr, who chairs the board, declined to comment due to “pending court proceedings” and directed reporter’s questions to Treu.
“The statute that authorizes us to enforce public health orders says you can either do it civilly or criminally. We are not seeking criminal action at this time, just civil,” Treu said Tuesday. “Punishing someone [criminally] for violating this order isn’t really stopping the spread of the disease. We want to make sure these kids are in a safe environment to go to school. So, that’s why we went this direction.”
Eagle County has sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Cornerstone Christian School that would prevent it from operating in person “until it complies with the orders.” A hearing has been set for 10 p.m. Dec. 14 before District Judge Russell Granger.
“Right now, we could do a lot more. If you look at those public health statutes they’re very broad. We can shut down the school. We could bring criminal action. We don’t want to do those things and I’m sure the judge doesn’t either,” Treu said. “We can’t have someone say ‘we’re not going to comply with your public health orders … thanks for bringing it up.’”
According to the complaint, between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, a total of 22 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in eight staff members and 14 students of the school, which has approximately 13 teachers and 100 students.
The complaint further states that three people at Cornerstone Christian School have had to be hospitalized and one adult has died due to COVID-19.