Judge finds sufficient evidence for trial in day care case
A judge ruled this week there is enough evidence to bind a former day care worker over for trial on a single charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, a Class 3 felony.
Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin’s order followed a preliminary hearing held Tuesday for Christopher Tedstone, who was arrested Dec. 3 and is currently out on $50,000 bond. Two witnesses testified in the hearing, according to court records.
Authorities allege he groomed and inappropriately touched two children at a day care center in the Basalt area; Tedstone worked at the center from late December 2019 until July 2022. A condition of his release prohibits him from associating with minors, with the exception of his children.
Tedstone has not entered a plea; an arraignment hearing is scheduled May 15, according to court documents.
Hearing postponed for Coyotes minority owner Barroway
A minority owner of the Arizona Coyotes hockey franchise facing criminal assault and domestic violence charges is due in Pitkin County District Court on April 17, according to court records.
Andrew Barroway, who was arrested by Aspen police March 23 at a downtown hotel, received a judge’s permission to postpone Monday’s appearance until later this month.
Barroway appeared from Pitkin County Jail during a virtual hearing March 24 before 9th Judicial District Chief Judge John Neiley, waiving advisement of the charges of second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony, and third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor. A domestic violence count was added as an aggravating factor.
In court documents, police identified Barroway’s wife as the alleged victim. Barroway, of Scottsdale, Arizona, is under a court order that prohibits him from having any contact with his wife, except through a third party when they exchange their children.
The NHL suspended Barroway indefinitely after his arrest.