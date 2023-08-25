An insurer is alleging the city of Aspen owes it more than $300,000 for repairs to a flood-damaged mansion on Sawmill Court.
Accusations in a recently entered lawsuit said the house sustained “extensive damage” from a flood caused by a frozen air-and-vacuum relief valve owned and maintained by the city. The valve is located underneath a manhole near South 7th Street and Sawmill Court and is part of the city’s main water distribution center, the suit says.
The city annually inspected and winterized the valve during the late falls and early winters of 2008 through 2016 and in May of both 2020 and 2021, the suit states.
The May 2021 inspection was the last one performed on the valve “as opposed to October 2021 or November 2021, which allowed the Valve to be susceptible to freezing several months later during the Winter,” the suit says.
The valve froze and ruptured on March 5, 2022, “releasing an excessive amount of water that flooded the Property, causing extensive damage,” the suit continues.
“Expert investigations revealed that the City improperly performed its inspection/winterization of the Valve in 2021, which caused water in the Valve to freeze and rupture the Valve,” the suit states.
The plaintiff in the lawsuit, New York-based AIG Property Casualty Co., was the property insurer for the home and paid for the damages, but the city denied its claim for $314,751 in May, according to the suit.
The city is liable for the repairs because its negligence was the cause of the flood that damaged the home, the suit says.
“It was foreseeable that Sawmill’s property would be damaged if the City failed to use ordinary and reasonable care in the operation and maintenance of its water distribution system, including the Valve,” the suit states.
Detroit-area law firm Denenberg Tuffley PLLC filed the suit in Pitkin County District Court on Aug. 10. The city has not yet answered the suit, which seeks a jury trial.
The property is located at 28-30 Sawmill Court and is under the ownership of Westlake, Texas-located Sawmill Sourt LLC.
According to Pitkin County property records, the 12,722-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, 12½ baths and a free-market value of $57.5 million.
Geico sues RFTA over rear-end crash
Geico County Mutual Insurance Co. is suing the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority after it denied the carrier’s reimbursement claim for repairs it paid for on a rental vehicle that was rear-ended by a RFTA shuttle bus.
The suit alleges the RFTA driver behind the wheel of a Ford Econoline rear-ended a 2014 Toyota Sequoia as it was backing out from a residential parking lot on West Lupine Drive on Feb. 28. West Lupine is located east of Aspen on Highway 82 and is the last stop on RFTA’s Mountain Valley route.
The shuttle bus was “traveling at a high rate of speed” by a driver who was operating the vehicle “carelessly and negligently,” the suit states.
Maryland-based Geico, which insured the rental vehicle, paid for its damages, as well as rental car fees and the driver’s deductible. It filed a claim on June 7 with RFTA, which denied it on June 15, according to the suit.
The suit contends that RFTA should be liable for the costs because its driver caused the crash while working for the bus agency. The driver also is liable because of her negligence, the suit says.
The suit, which seeks a jury trial, did not say if the driver of the Toyota Sequoia was injured from the crash and did not specify how much money it is seeking.
Arvada firm Law Offices of Sunshine S. Benoit filed the suit on July 26 in Pitkin County District Court. The defendants were served on Aug. 2 and had not filed a reply to the suit as of Thursday, according to court records.
—Compiled by staff writer Rick Carroll