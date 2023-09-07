A Pitkin County judge has approved a motion to dismiss all domestic violence charges against the minority owner of the Arizona Coyotes hockey team, according to court records.
The dismissal means that former defendant Andrew Barroway won’t stand a two-day jury trial that had been scheduled to start Nov. 30. The case, however, was dismissed without prejudice, which keeps open the possibility of prosecutors refiling the charges another time.
Barroway, 56, faced one felony charge, for second-degree assault, after Aspen police arrested him on suspicion of strangling and assaulting his wife, at a downtown hotel on March 23. The alleged incident prompted the National Hockey League to suspend Barroway indefinitely.
In early May, Aspen prosecutors decided to pursue lesser misdemeanor charges against Barroway. And on Aug. 29, District Attorney Jeff Cheney, through Deputy District Attorney Katherine Kral, filed a motion to dismiss the charges without prejudice. Pitkin County Judge Ashley Andrews approved the order Monday, court documents show.
Barroway issued a statement declaring his innocence on Tuesday.
“My family and I are deeply grateful that after a detailed, thorough investigation of the facts, the District Attorney has decided to dismiss the misdemeanor case against me. The past several months have been extremely difficult for my loved ones and for me personally. As you can imagine, seeing a private personal matter wrongly depicted in the media was hurtful and frustrating. So, too, was being unable to set the record straight because of the ongoing legal investigation. Now that this matter has concluded, I can directly say that the allegations against me were false.”
Prosecutors in Aspen could not be reached immediately on Wednesday.
Motion argues to dismiss suit asking for refund
A seller who didn’t tell the buyer of a $5.1 million property on Lower River Road about the county’s land-use restrictions isn’t legally responsible for disclosing the public information that the new ownership could have obtained itself, according to a recent court filing.
Aspen lawyer Chris Bryan, in a motion introduced for the seller and defendant Soulfire Ranch LLC, has asked that three of the four civil claims be dismissed because the lawsuit is “fatally deficient” and lacks plausibility.
The motion for partial dismissal comes after the new ownership, a Texas-based LLC that also is called Soulfire Ranch, and its principals, John Black and Christopher Chalmers, initiated a lawsuit in Pitkin County District Court on July 24.
The lawsuit has asked a judge to rescind the contract so that the new owners can recoup the amount they paid for the property, which would be returned to the previous owner. Taking the dispute to trial is the second option.
The new owners were planning to use the property’s three luxury RVs that came with the sale for short-term rentals, projecting $338,000 a year in rental income, the suit said. With that revenue source no longer available, the owners now want out of the deal.
The property is zoned AR-10 in the county, which means one single-family residence is allowed per property. Prior to the sale being finalized on May 26, the county had given the property two notices for violation that the RVs constituted tiny homes and were out of compliance with the zoning restrictions.
The plaintiffs have contended that if they’d known about the violation notices before the sale closed, they wouldn’t have bought the property.
The motion to dismiss, however, countered that the plaintiffs’ claims for breach of the duty of good faith and fair dealing, fraudulent inducement and fraudulent concealment should all be dismissed. The seller’s disclosure duties were limited to “known and latent defects at the property,” the motion said.
The fraud claims should be tossed because the seller wasn’t required to disclose the land-use code to the buyers, it wasn’t the seller’s job to interpret the code for the buyers and the code is “publicly available information that was equally available to both parties,” the motion said.
The new ownership also is suing real estate broker Ann Stover, who listed the property for sale, for negligent representation. Stover has yet to file a response to the lawsuit.
7th Amendment expert, lawyer to speak Sept. 26
Attorney and law professor Jeffrey Simon, the author of “Last Rights: The Fight to Save the 7th Amendment,” is scheduled to speak at Explore Booksellers at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26.
Simon, according to Explore Booksellers’ website, is a “trial lawyer and law professor who has written a book that sounds the alarm that American consumer rights are evaporating because of coordinated efforts by certain large corporations and the politicians they pay to accomplish that objective. The book calls upon readers to join him in a mission to restore our right to trial by jury, which is guaranteed by the Bill of Rights but under consistent corporate assault.”
Simon is a resident of Dallas and Snowmass Village.