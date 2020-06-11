The state Court of Appeals, reversing a lower court order, has found that the town of Basalt erred in not being more specific about the purpose of executive sessions involving the employment of former town manager Mike Scanlon.
The appellate ruling released on Thursday in a case brought by Basalt resident Theodore Guy against multiple town of Basalt officials concerns a series of 2016 executive sessions. State law permits public bodies to meet behind closed doors under certain circumstances, and both courts found that the topic of the particular meetings at issue in Guy’s case — concerning the contract and performance of the town manager who would resign soon after, and later accepted a $250,000 settlement as a severance payment — were proper for an executive session.
State law also requires bodies that go into executive session to identify the “particular matter[s]” subject to the meeting “in as much detail as possible without compromising the purpose for which the executive session is authorized.”
Eagle County District Court Judge Russell Granger in January 2017 found that the town did not need to be more specific in its noticing of the executive sessions, which only said that the meetings were needed to receive legal advice and discuss personnel matters.
Guy’s appeal to the higher court turned on whether the town could have said any more without compromising the purpose of the executive session. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals written by Judge John Daniel Dailey concluded the town “did not comply with the provision because it was possible to divulge some information about the subject of the legal advice or personnel matters discussed without compromising the purposes for which the executive sessions were called.”
“The town council’s failure to notify the public of any detail beyond mere recitation of a statutorily permitted topic violated the Colorado Open Meetings Law,” says the court’s 27-page order.
At a minimum, the court found, the town should have told the public the subject matter being discussed involved the town manager. The town argued in the case that it was concerned Scanlon would assert a violation of his privacy and sue if the council disclosed it was going into executive session to talk about him. But according to the appellate court judges, the public’s right to know is of greater concern.
“Driving our decision is the recognition that, as a public employee, Scanlon has a narrower expectation of privacy than other citizens,” the ruling says. “ … It follows that Scanlon did not have a privacy interest in his employment contract or certain aspects, at least, of his conduct as a public employee with the town.”
“ … The town council asserts that, under the terms of its contract with Scanlon, the town risked being sued if it provided the public any notice about anything related to Scanlon’s employment,” the ruling continues. “The simple answer to this, however, is that the town may not, by contract, evade its statutory obligations.”
The ruling remands the case back to the lower court — judges denied Guy’s petition that the case be removed from Judge Granger’s docket — and awards Guy’s attorney fees for the appeal. The ruling also requires the town to release records from the improperly noticed executive sessions, namely an audio recording of an April 26, 2016, closed-door session.
Attorneys working for Guy hailed the ruling as a significant step for public transparency and open government that has statewide implications.
“[Colorado Open Meetings Law] requires all local public bodies, prior to meeting to discuss public business behind closed doors, to announce to the public not only the statutory basis for an executive session, but also to identify the particular matter they will be discussing,” Steven Zansberg, a Denver attorney specializing in open meetings law who represented Guy, wrote in an email. “Failure to do so renders any subsequent closed-door meeting not an executive session, but an illegally closed public meeting.”
At a bare minimum, Zansberg wrote, the ruling holds that “public bodies must announce something more than merely reciting what the statute says, e.g. ‘personnel matters,’ ‘real estate transaction,’ or ‘conference with an attorney,’” referencing examples of the broad categories allowed for executive session discussions.
“It certainly would not have compromised the purpose for which these meetings were convened for the town council to have announced they would be discussing the Town Manager Mike Scanlon, or a threatened lawsuit by a town resident concerning open records law violations by the mayor, for example,” Zansberg wrote.
Jeff Conklin, Basalt’s town attorney since May 2018, said the town is disappointed in the ruling and that the town council will determine at a later date whether or not to appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Conklin said that the town’s practice under his watch has been to provide as much information as possible about its reasons for going into executive session, without compromising the purpose of the meeting.
“It is the town’s practice to comply with the open meetings law in the announcement of executive sessions by reciting the statute, statutory topic, and particular matter in as much detail as possible without comprising the purpose of the executive session,” Conklin wrote in an email.
He added that the town “would of course comply with a final court order by producing the recordings of the executive sessions that exist (and which are already on file with the District Court); however, there is a yet to be made decision by the town council on whether to appeal.”