The company operating the Mid-Continent Mine limestone quarry just north of Glenwood Springs has lost its appeal against Garfield County and the city over a permit violation dispute.
Rocky Mountain Industrials’ appeal of a 2021 Garfield County District decision saw a judge in the Colorado Courts of Appeals side with the county and city on all contested points in a Thursday ruling..
RMI alleged that the Garfield Board of County Commissioners did not have the jurisdiction to issue notices of violations to the operation in 2019 after they received an exemption from the Bureau of Land Management to supersede seasonal ban restrictions in place in its special use permit to protect winter wildlife, limiting mining operations.
The company felt that the letter from the BLM — a federal agency — overruled state and local law. In 2021, Garfield County District Court Judge Anne Norrdin disagreed. On Thursday, state appeals judges John Daniel Dailey, Katharine Lum and Steve Bernard affirmed Norrdin’s position, despite the contention that the BLM issued the exemption because it had “no data to indicate that current level of operation is causing an unacceptable disturbance to wintering big game,” according to the Court of Appeals’ opinion.
“BOCC’s restriction serves the environmental purpose of enhancing the presence and protection of big-game wildlife,” the opinion reads. “The restriction serves a reasonable environmental purpose, is not absolute, and is temporary in effect … For these reasons, we conclude that federal law did not preempt BOCC’s ability to impose and enforce the restriction at issue here.”
In a footnote, the opinion clarifies that thresholds for what the federal and state governments deem acceptable may differ.
The decision as a whole was touted by city representatives for setting a precedent of allowing local governments to enforce land use regulations.
“We are pleased that the Colorado Court of Appeals agrees that local communities should have a say in regulating the environmental impacts of these industrial operations on federal lands occurring just beyond our municipal boundary,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said in a news release. “The City will continue to act to protect its economic interests in ensuring that mining impacts do not undermine its well-established tourism based economy.”
The appeal also contested the district court’s decision in granting a BOCC motion for a summary judgment on RMI’s allegations of due process violations and its denial of a continuance of the trial to conduct discovery.
On the due process claims, the appeals court found that “RMI chose to disregard the process with which it was familiar and to forge ahead and mine during the restricted season, complaining that the process to change the restriction would have been unduly burdensome.”
Like the district court, it found that RMI had not “sufficiently established a protected property right to support a due process claim,” and that RMI had not demonstrated a “set of conditions” that would warrant the lifting of the seasonal restriction.
The appeals court agreed with Norrdin’s denial of a motion to continue with discovery on “mootness grounds.”
RMI did not appeal district court findings on violations of mining outside of the permitted boundary and failing to adhere to its road maintenance agreement.
In the appeal decision, the BOCC was entitled to the costs spent on their defense from RMI.
“This case sets an important precedent for Colorado local governments to understand where the line is when it comes to concurrent regulation of federally permitted mining impacts,” Glenwood Springs City Attorney Karl Hanlon said in a prepared statement. “The City entered this case to help ensure that this important authority was not undermined by a company that just wants to ignore its impacts to the local community.
The city’s news release notes that the Mid-Continent Mine was permitted in 1982 and has operated on a 20-acre footprint since that time. In 2016, RMI purchased the mine and proposed a massive expansion to over 400 acres and up to 450 round-trip haul-truck trips per day through residential neighborhoods to a railyard in the city.
The city is opposed to the expansion proposal, which has yet to be acted upon by BLM, the release adds.