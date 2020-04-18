A Colorado company’s Chinese-made COVID-19 antibody test in use in Pitkin County was identified in an NBC News article as being not fully authorized by Chinese authorities.
Aytu Biosciences has been listed as a private sector company distributing COVID-19 antibody serology, or blood, tests that have not been fully recognized by China’s Center for Medical Device Evaluation, a unit of the National Medical Product Administration, according to the NBC article. The United States Food and Drug Administration has fast-tracked an approval process for much-needed COVID-19 tests in order to get as many to the market as soon as possible.
Pitkin County received 1,000 of Aytu’s antibody rapid tests last week and Aspen Valley Hospital received another order of more than 100. During a joint Board of Health and Incident Management Team meeting Thursday, county medical officer Kim Levin mentioned that the recently acquired tests will serve epidemiological purposes, but not medical needs.
“Everyday, the nation is learning more about the antibody test,” Levin said, adding that the Englewood-based company partnered with a Hong Kong manufacturer. “There’s so many of these tests coming out, so it’s hard to know how good they are. Each company does their own validation study.”
That’s why it’s so important that local entities undergo their own validation processes — which is exactly what Aspen Valley Hospital and Pitkin County have been doing, she noted. In fact, Pitkin County Public Health identified 16 people that had already been tested for COVID-19 to partake in the antibody validation process. And while the tests haven’t gotten full approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration, largely because there hasn’t been time for full validations processes in the mere four months that the novel coronavirus has had a global presence, the Aytu antibody test has received a fast-tracked approval from the FDA, known as early use authorization.
“They got their authorization to distribute these tests, and that’s when we placed the order. However, all of these tests that are going through these emergency processes do not have the vetting from the FDA that you would normally have — but that's true of all of them,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said. “We didn’t just get 1,000 tests and immediately go out and start testing.”
And while Peacock couldn’t comment yet on specific numbers, he felt confident in the results from early-stage validation testing.
“We’re going through our own validation process, and so far, the correlation has been good,” he said of efforts to cross examine the antibody serology tests with patients who have already been tested through the fully FDA approved PCR, or swab-based model, COVID-19 tests.
Levin acknowledged that while there are issues with any test, she felt confident about the antibody tests for epidemiological purposes for the county.
“There are a lot of tests generated in the United States that are not authorized, either,” she said. “We question everything. Everybody needs to stay within the published health orders, despite positive or negative results.”
Still, the IMT has converted a command trailer into a mobile testing site, and a specialized task force was expected to present its recommendations for a broader-based testing strategy Friday.
“We actually won’t make a recommendation for the broader testing strategy until we get through the testing process today and receive the validation on the testing,” IMT spokesperson Tracy Trulove said in an email Friday. “I know the public health team … would like to have that ready to roll early next week.”