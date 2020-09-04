Pitkin County public health officials have been able to breathe a little easier as the short-term epidemiological curve has flattened after Fourth of July spikes in COVID-19 cases — a mere six new cases had been recorded in 14 days as of Wednesday.
But during Thursday’s health board meeting, there was some trepidation surrounding Labor Day weekend.
“I expect that there will be a bump as well, and hopefully it won’t be as big as the Fourth of July bump,” Pitkin County Medical Officer Dr. Kim Levin said. “If we are diligent through the fall, we have the ability to keep the numbers low. It’s in the community’s hands, it’s in visitors’ hands.”
Still, Levin — who also works as an emergency department physician in both Aspen Valley and Valley View hospitals — remained optimistic that some of the initial epidemiological modeling done in the state in the spring predicting a sharp second wave of the novel coronavirus may not come to fruition.
“I think it’s really interesting to compare [with] modeling done earlier. That huge bump in October, in November — that surge that was predicted might not actually happen,” she said.
It typically takes about two weeks after an event or loosened public health order before corresponding data become available regarding caseloads. On July 17, Pitkin County’s 14-day case total peaked at 43.
“Hopefully the bump isn’t that big from Labor Day,” Levin reiterated.
Generally, though, public health officials’ focus is farther out than the weekend, instead eyeing bigger-picture considerations heading into the fall and winter.
Specifically, Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann listed four community priorities for members of the health board to adopt as formal directives: in-person learning in schools, increased transportation capacity, winter tourism and maintaining economic activity as venues shift indoors during the colder months.
“Schools really should be on the forefront of everyone’s mind in terms of the types of choices that we’re making as a community,” she said.
On Aug. 26, fifth-graders through high-school seniors began their school year online in the Aspen School District. The elementary school opens to in-person learning on Tuesday, the day after Labor Day, albeit in cohorts that spend two days a week in classrooms.
The Cottage Preschool, which had opened Aug. 19, closed Aug. 28 after a student tested positive for COVID-19 and nine people were quarantined. The facility will remain closed until Tuesday.
“Ultimately, we want disease transmission to be so low in Pitkin County that schools feel very confident and comfortable in having in-person learning,” Koenemann said. “As we move forward into fall and thinking about that — as schools as a high priority for our community — what are things we’re willing to sacrifice in the community to allow that to happen?”
There are a few mitigation strategies immediately available to offset the increased risk of socialization that comes with classroom learning, she continued, but perhaps the simplest is for individuals to continue adhering to the county’s Five Commitments of Containment: maintaining six feet of social distance, a vigorous hand-washing regiment, wearing a cloth face mask, staying home if ill and immediately seeking testing should symptoms develop.
Koenemann noted that she’s hopeful that at least the hand sanitation aspect of pandemic culture remains common long after a successful COVID-19 vaccine is developed.
“What are some things that we’ve learned through COVID-19 that can stick, that are really good ways of doing things?” she posed. “If we could get some of these disease practices, like hand hygiene, we would see lower rates of all sorts of diseases.”
Beyond just ensuring school stays in session, maintaining with the Five Commitments also will be critical to ensuring the ski lifts are able to open this winter and that the tourism economy continues to hum.
To that end, Koenemann continued, adults can learn from students when it comes to modeling behavior that limits transmission of the disease while still engaging in social interactions.
“These are things like cohorting,” she said. “This is something you can do on the mountain as well. You can have cohorts, social bubbles. It has a practical effect to containing outbreaks. It also just allows for smaller group sizes, in essence. It’s a practice that can be implemented in several places.”
While the Aspen Skiing Co. has so far not made any official announcement about the logistics of a 2020-21 winter season, there have been many background discussions among myriad entities on the subject — including creating tent-based spaces and supporting the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority in expanding its capacity up to 50%.
“We recognize transportation has this integral role with employment, with the ski tourism season — so transportation becomes kind of a linchpin for our community in particular,” Koenemann said, adding that many employees who work in Aspen but live in downvalley communities rely on the service for their commutes.
“I think RFTA has been a model in our community for really complex thinking around transportation. And talk about equity — that really is a core, having people have access to transportation for people to get to work they really have had the best practices I've seen in transportation,” she said.
Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler, one of several health board members who also sits on the RFTA board of directors, expressed particular interest in how the public transportation system will be able to keep up with demand for services during the winter season.
“I know ski season is coming. We know we’ve got buses that transport tons of skiers,” she said. “I’m almost thinking — and this isn’t going to be nice — we encourage people to ski the mountain in the community in which they’re staying. If you’re staying in Aspen, you’re restricted to Aspen Mountain. If you’re staying in Snowmass, you’re skiing Snowmass.”
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock reminded board members that there will be plenty of logistical work to be done in the coming weeks and months.
“Each of these four priorities has a lot of work that will be done by different entities,” he said. “We just want to make sure … we’re on the right priorities.”
There was unanimous consensus to adopt the proposed four priorities, with one addition. Dr. Tom Kurt urged that immunizations — that is, evaluating and analyzing potential vaccines as they become available on the market — be added to the list.
“There are going to be at least four immunizations that are going to be available from different manufacturers, and you have to be able to distinguish them. Apparently, two immunizations need to be given in order to really be effective,” Kurt said, noting his own former professional experience with the Federal Drug Administration.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced its expectation that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus will be ready for distribution by Nov. 1.
Kurt and Butler did not hide their skepticism.
“I think Nov. 1 might possibly be stretching it a bit, and I’m not going to be first in line Nov. 1. I’m going to wait and see what happens under those circumstances, if it’s been approved so rapidly,” Kurt said.
Butler hinted at outright distrust of the circumstances that led to the announcement.
“I’ll be the last in line. I think some politics have been weaving into that strategy,” she said.
Last week, the CDC reversed its recommendation regarding asymptomatic testing, changing its guidelines to discourage people who have been exposed to a known COVID-19 case but are without symptoms from getting tested.
It’s not a guideline Pitkin County will be adopting, epidemiologist Josh Vance said Thursday.
“I think we don’t want to discourage that; we want to continue doing that because it’s going to reduce transmission,” he said.