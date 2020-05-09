The Roaring Fork Valley is lagging behind in its response rate to the 2020 census count.
Nationally the “self-response rate” is more than 58 percent of households, but Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties are at 28 percent, 19 percent, and 58 percent respectively, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2010 the counties all ended up with a self-response rate at about 40 percent.
Of the citizens that have completed their forms, the overwhelming majority have done so online. 2020 is the first decennial count that is being conducted electronically, but households still get a form with a code mailed to their residential address. But that code is not necessary, explained Rachel Brenneman, the spokesperson for the Aspen to Parachute Complete Count Committee.
“The census is still open,” Brenneman said. “You actually don't need the code.”
The option to go online to my2020census.gov and fill out the form using your address is especially relevant in Pitkin County where 35 percent of households do not receive mail at their physical address and thus have not received a formal letter from the Census Bureau.
Typically to track down those residents, census workers hired from the community would conduct door-to-door followups. The stay-at-home orders caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus have pushed those efforts back, as well as the overall deadline for the 2020 census.
“Coloradans who use P.O. boxes and do not have city-style addresses should expect to receive a census letter invitation and paper questionnaire later this year, as soon as it is safe for the U.S. Census Bureau to deliver them,” said Laurie Cipriano of the U.S. Census Bureau.
The rescheduled final deadline for census responses is in October, so Brenneman said the local task force is hopeful that with time and safe social distancing protocol, the 5,000 residences that have been undercounted in the past and need person-to-person follow ups can be counted this go round.
“[There] will be canvassing but not until the committee feels it is OK to do so per local public health ordinances,” Brenneman said. “We have talked about having people just leave postcards on doors and not knock or engage. I am hopeful that we can actually door knock and talk to people come late summer or early fall.”
Many of those census workers already applied for the paid positions prior to the shutdown due to COVID-19, but there are still opportunities for jobs once the canvassing begins again. With many people out of work or underemployed currently, it is an opportunity to earn money once the operation is back up and running. Brian Meinhart, the regional coordinator for the census effort, said that people are encouraged to apply online.
“When we do return to the field, we will adhere to the guidance of public health officials and equip our personnel with PPE,” Meinhart said.
While Colorado’s response rate overall is tracking ahead of the nation, the rural areas and Western slope are lagging behind the more populous areas. A population shift in the last decade is expected to earn Colorado an additional spot in the House of Representatives based on data from the 2020 returns.
The census count also leads to funding appropriations for social services. Brenneman said the pandemic has shown the importance of accurate counts when it comes to doling out things like financial assistance, and health care support like protective supplies and testing.
“Health care facilities and emergency services are being completely and totally tapped right now, as well as human resources services that are provided by the county and by the cities. Those budgets are supported in part by federal funds based on census data,” Brenneman said.
The Roaring Fork Valley has multiple hard-to-count populations, including elderly residents, children under four, minority populations and seasonal workers. The official census day that people are supposed to use as the reference point for where their home is is April 1. Typically this would be near the height of the winter resort season and hospitality workers would be included as residents of the valley. After the governor shut down ski resorts statewide on March 14, and hotels and restaurants soon followed, the seasonal workforce thinned out sooner than usual.
Brenneman said the team is confident the valley’s response rate will at least return to 2010 numbers once the canvassers can begin contacting residents in person. But, she pointed out, the large second-home market inherently will always skew data in Pitkin County to look like a lower response rate than might be true. Because the response rate is based of the number of residences that exist in a community, the empty homes that are not used as a primary residence will always reduce the overall percentage of the return rate
“Even if we got every single person that lives here full time, our response rate would still show [a lower] percent,” Brenneman said.
The Aspen to Parachute Complete Count Committee has reworked some of its initiatives to adhere to social distancing and has been packing informational flyers into the free meals given away by the public schools and the Lift Up food pantry.