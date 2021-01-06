During the pandemic, day-to-day life has been notably different for people spending time in the Pitkin County Jail, too.
“It’s been tough on the inmates,” Pitkin County Jail Commander Kim Vallario said. “We haven’t had programs like we typically would. … That’s a big part of inmates’ days.”
In order to minimize the chance of an outbreak from occurring in the jail, volunteer-run support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous and religious programs such as bible studies have been suspended.
“It’s been tough as far as not having those volunteers be able to come in and provide those programs that are, I think, critical to the inmates and important for them,” Vallario said.
Other volunteer-run activities previously available to inmates — like art classes, meditation and even yoga — have also been temporarily put on hold as the pandemic looms.
“We’d love to have them all coming back in and providing those programs,” Vallario said.
According to Vallario, the jail does have a full-time contract worker who provides mental health counseling and substance-abuse treatment to inmates.
Not a Full House
Located in Aspen, the Pitkin County Jail has the capacity to house up to 24 inmates, in addition to six individuals in work release. Individuals in work release stay in separate living quarters and do not have contact with the jail’s main population.
According to Vallario, prior to the pandemic, the Pitkin County Jail on average housed between 18 and 19 inmates at any one time. During the COVID-19 crisis, however, the jail’s population has been lower, particularly over the summer when, at times, only five to six inmates were lodged in the facility.
“We had asked the agencies — the police departments and the sheriff’s office — to please, please, please summon and release whenever you can,” Vallario said. “The folks that needed to be there were there, and then the folks that were not necessarily a public-safety [threat], they were summoned and released.”
On Tuesday, 12 people were listed on Pitkin County Jail’s inmate list; two of those are serving sentences.
Following initial medical screenings upon being booked, Vallario said inmates are not subject to daily COVID-19 screenings, like temperature checks.
“If anybody says they’re not feeling well, we absolutely react quickly,” Vallario said. “We actually now have access to the rapid COVID tests, and so we can test that way.”
Since the onset of the pandemic, one Pitkin County Jail staff member and one inmate, both asymptomatic, have tested positive for COVID-19. Vallario believed the inmate’s test may have been a false positive after no one else in the facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Vallario said that Pitkin County Jail staff members were in the process of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the 1B phase of the rollout. Vallario did not have an exact timeframe — yet — as to when the vaccine would be made available to inmates.
Inmates on waiting list for vaccine
In neighboring Garfield County, Sheriff Lou Vallario said that when vaccines are made available to inmates, they would be voluntary, not required.
“We can’t forcibly do anything to an inmate medically without a court order,” he said.
Vallario himself had not yet received the vaccine but said he would.
“I’m not opposed,” he said. “I’d be the first in line if they let me.”
Vallario, like his wife Kim, did not have a specific date as to when Garfield County’s inmates would get vaccinated and was concerned about the logistics of having to administer two doses.
“If somebody happens to be in jail today, we give them a shot, and then they are released by the courts tomorrow — will they follow up or won’t they, and at whose expense?” he posed. “Again, this is all new ground. We’re all dealing with it for the first time.”
Eagle County Jail ‘negative’ for COVID
Eagle County, like Pitkin, has not had any of its inmates become sick with COVID-19, according to Capt. Greg Van Wyk of Eagle County Sheriff's Office Detention Division.
“All inmates are required to wear masks when out of their cells or when interacting with staff,” Van Wyk said in an email. “We are requiring staff to test multiple times per week with the Binax COVID-19 rapid test kits. So far, all tests have been negative.”
__________________________________________________________
Moving parts
At a BOCC work session Tuesday, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo discussed the possibility of moving Pitkin County inmates to the Garfield County Jail.
DiSalvo said the Pitkin County Jail is in need of “real repairs and overhauls.”
According to Tuesday’s presentation, the Pitkin County Jail is more than 30 years old and was originally designed to house low-level offenders with short sentences.
Since opening, the jail’s demographics have changed and often takes in more violent offenders and inmates with serious mental-health conditions, DiSalvo maintained. It wasn’t the first time the sheriff has brought that particular point to commissioners’ attention — in October 2019, months before anyone knew a pandemic would fundamentally change everyday operating procedures for nearly every sector, including at the jail, DiSalvo lobbied commissioners for an increased enough budget to fund eight new deputy positions. They approved three.
“We started our jail as a community jail; it should reflect our community. I had no idea that we were going to have people staying in it for four years. The mental health aspect of it is overwhelming,” he said during that budget meeting. In November that year, inmate Jillian White died by suicide as Pitkin County Jail inmate. She had been awaiting a mental health screening through the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.