Two local nonprofits that recycle donations of new and used goods are adjusting to the pandemic with different levels of success, but both The Thrift Shop of Aspen and Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork (through its downvalley ReStore) say they will continue with their missions despite severe budget hits.
The Aspen Thrift Shop, 422 E. Hopkins Ave., is closed until fall at the earliest for shopping and donations, as it is following school district protocols, said Ellen Walbert, co-president.
ReStore, which closed March 17 at the start of the local COVID-19 outbreak, reopened for online shopping by the end of March and for in-person shopping May 5 at its acre-long warehouse located at 53 Calaway Court, midway between Carbondale and Glenwood Springs.
Through Habitat for Humanity, its umbrella organization, ReStore’s proceeds benefit the 27-unit Basalt Vista Housing Partnership, a collaboration with the Roaring Fork School District, Pitkin County and the town of Basalt located behind Basalt High School. The final closing on Basalt Vista’s first phase of nine homes is expected this month, according to Gail Schwartz, president of Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork.
The Aspen Thrift Shop, a 71-year Aspen mainstay, was able to support some of its dependent nonprofits during its current funding cycle — but not others — as a result of the closure influenced by COVID-19. A monetary figure of actual losses wasn’t available.
“We are proud to announce that six Roaring Fork Valley high school graduates received substantial scholarships this spring,” Walbert said. “Sadly, we are unable to gift the monthly grant distributions to the many worthy local nonprofits in our valley.”
“We were among the first businesses to close because we chose to protect our volunteers and customers. With so many unknown factors, we believe it is still not safe to reopen,” she added.
Schwartz, who recently started her new role with Habitat in following Scott Gilbert’s retirement, said this week, “We lost $330,000 during the COVID closure and since we reopened May 5 compared to last year.”
The operation supports 50 employees between the ReStore and construction of the Basalt Vista homes. It received relief through the Paycheck Protection Program that was administered locally by Alpine Bank; that kept some of the Basalt Vista employees busy (after the building site was shut down March 31 by Pitkin County) working in warehouses in Garfield County where they built wall and floor panels that were initially supposed to have been constructed at the state prison in Crowley County.
“We decided to take those drawings, build our own jakes, floors and walls. The employees kept working,” Schwartz said.
In March, and upon temporarily shutting the doors of its 40,000-square-foot warehouse, the staff instituted “very strict protocols for the building site and the ReStore,” she said. “We quarantined donations right away, used a product to spray fabrics” and put in place “strict protocols for the employees.’’
“We had a separate warehouse. The donations were quarantined from that warehouse.” ReStore also implemented what Schwartz calls “white glove service” in which staff who were picking up donations wore masks and gloves. Schwartz said none of the 50 employees has fallen ill from COVID-19.
Being an all-volunteer organization with no paid staff, the Aspen Thrift Shop’s business model “does not lend itself to online sales,” Walbert said. “Our income is the result of a large volume of small sales. We don’t have the inventory, technical expertise, or volunteers willing or able to conduct business in that fashion.”
Schwartz said while the physical ReStore was shuttered, “we did some extraordinary work inside the store.” In addition to a revamped appliance section and another area where everything is 50% off, the entire online presence was developed. That required shooting photos of the merchandise, creating a virtual store and promoting this new facet of the business. An e-commerce site is still being refined.
“We were trying to adapt but [in the process] I think we created a new business model. Now we have a virtual store and we will have an e-commerce site.”
Inventory may be seen at habitatroaringfork.org.
Presently, the physical store on Calaway Court can welcome 15 shoppers at a time over its 40,000 square feet. Masks are mandated and hand-sanitizing stations may be found throughout. All of the store’s surfaces are sanitized every 30 minutes, according to Schwartz.
While the Aspen Thrift Shop awaits to see how it can accept and process donations, Schwartz said ReStore has seen an increase in donations.
“I think the options where people could donate were limited,” she said. It was also recognized that “people might have time on their hands” so they decided to promote: ‘While you’re at home, let us help.”
Items that are unsold are sent to a ReStore in Pueblo. “When people give they should feel comfortable things will not go to waste,” Schwartz said.
Immediately after the Aspen Thrift Shop was closed, “The shop was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized immediately after shutdown and it’s imperative to keep it that way until we learn it is safe to take donations,” Walbert said.
She went on to say that board members are updated through monthly meetings on Zoom and that “all volunteers receive a monthly email full of current shop news and information. There is also a task force plotting and planning how and when to open.
“No one knows yet how things will be different but we are confident the Aspen Thrift Shop will eventually be back in business,” Walbert said.
In the meantime, “We remain committed to our mission: “To sell donated goods at affordable prices, to make grants to other nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley and to provide scholarships to Roaring Fork Valley-area high school graduates,” Walbert said.