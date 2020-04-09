A drive-up COVID-19 test site at Roaring Fork Neurology in Willits has created an opportunity for people experiencing symptoms to confirm one way or the other if they have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, albeit it comes with a $375 price tag.
Brooke Allen, proprietor of Roaring Fork Neurology and medical director at Renew Senior Communities in Glenwood Springs, said that she decided to offer the testing as a community service — the $375 is the fee she pays Vikor Scientific, the laboratory in South Carolina that processes test results.
“They do accept Medicare, Tricare and Colorado Medicaid, so for those individuals, we just send the insurance information along to Vikor Scientific,” Allen said, adding that the lab also is in active negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealth Group.
Most health insurance companies have said that they will cover COVID-19 testing, she continued.
“I can’t promise that ever, but they have said that,” she said. “[Patients] can contact their insurance company to get reimbursed for it.”
Currently, the Mountain Neuro Research Center COVID-19 test site, at 350 Market St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment for symptomatic patients and health care workers concerned about returning to work. While referrals are encouraged, they’re not necessary.
“Most of the people who have called in to get a test have been extremely appropriate. We have multiple doctors giving referrals,” Allen said.
Pitkin County established a drive-thru test site in March, but it became evident within two days of operation that the state-run lab in Denver was overwhelmed with incoming swabs from all of the state — results took days or even weeks — so the local Incident Management Team ceased general testing. Since then, only patients requiring hospitalization and presenting the most severe symptoms have undergone COVID-19 testing, as not only are the test kits themselves a limited resource, but so is the personal protective equipment for the personnel administering the tests.
“I think everyone is doing the best they can with the resources they have,” Allen said.
Still, at the senior care facility, circumstances made clear that testing was necessary in other situations, especially since the residents are all at increased vulnerability to succumbing to more dangerous presentations of COVID-19. One health care worker became concerned when she became symptomatic. Then there was the question of how to safely admit a new resident without knowing if that person was carrying the virus.
“The leadership at Renew connected me with a lab in South Carolina that had [polymerase chain reaction] swabs, and they sent us 550 swabs last week. We started swabbing on Monday. We did one on Monday, we did 10 yesterday, I think we did 10 today,” Allen said Wednesday.
Now, every new resident gets tested, “just to be safe,” she continued.
“We also have a quarantine, an isolation policy when a new resident comes into Renew. That information allows us to monitor them more closely if they need to.”
The swab-based tests are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and the results will be included in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s data. As bioscience companies across the country race to develop and roll out more effective and efficient testing models, the FDA has fast-tracked approvals for some tests, and still others are being utilized without any FDA evaluation at all.
“The other piece of it is I happen to run clinical trials through my company,” Allen said. “Because of that [Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments]-certified lab — and that is the lab needed to run COVID-testing—- it all sort of fell together one afternoon, and we said, ‘Let’s just do it. We’re going to offer it free as a service to the community.’”
Again, the $375 processing fee goes directly to Vikor Scientific. And while that’s a significantly higher price point than what other labs charge — many labs charge between $50 and $100 to process COVID-19 tests — Allen is receiving results within 48 hours, even accounting for the overnight shipping to Charleston.
Vikor Scientific cofounder Shea Harrelson said in an email that patients whose testing goes through her laboratory learn more than simply whether they have been inflicted with COVID-19.
“We validated the COVID-19 testing on our full array panel where we test for 39 other respiratory pathogens,” she said. “Therefore, we are not only able to tell a patient if they have COVID or not but rule out 39 other significant pathogens.”
Having that cross-reference has led to some significant insights and contributions to the ever-growing body of research on the disease. The majority of COVID-19 patients, for instance, also tested positive for another pathogen.
“After analyzing our data since inception of the COVID-19 testing, we have found that 82% of the positive COVID patients also have co-infection, and 47% are very significant pathogens,” Harrelson said. “This places these patients at an incredible risk with such an immunocompromised system and should be treated more aggressively. Our chief scientific officer is compiling this data and preparing for submission to The New England Journal of Medicine.”
The other advantage Vikor Scientific enjoys is access to supply, which is how Allen was able to get a shipment of 550 with promise of more tests, as needed.
“We are a national molecular pathogen laboratory and somewhat built for this type of emergency,” Harrelson said. “Our only slowdown would be if Thermo Fisher couldn’t supply us with reagents. However, we are doing OK right now and are able to run over 1,000 tests daily with a 24-hour turnaround time from the time of specimen arrival at the lab.”
Allen gave a “big shout-out” to Eagle County’s public health department for helping her coordinate the logistical best practices around testing and personal protective equipment. She stressed that while she’s happy to offer COVID-19 testing via the swab-based models for those experiencing symptoms, that model likely won’t best serve the longer term, communitywide epidemiological solution.
“Really, this more widespread antibody testing, it’s really going to be more important in two to three months,” she said, adding that the blood-draw tests that detect antibodies are better suited retroactively detecting if someone had been exposed to the disease. “All of these entities are working together to find the best plan for mass testing. Right now, the best thing people can do is stay home, maintain social distancing and contact their primary care provider if they have concerns.”
Community meeting set for 2 p.m. today
The Pitkin County Incident Management Team will be hosting a virtual community meeting on Thursday at 2 p.m.
The meeting will cover the current status of the state of Pitkin County as it pertains to COVID-19 and provide a platform for public questions, all of which had to be submitted online by Wednesday evening.
“Please join us in this communal conversation as we continue to face this trying time together,” says a press release about the meeting.
To watch online, visit pitkincounty.com/watchwebcasts or tune in to Comcast channel 11, 12 or HD on channel 880
The meeting also will be carried live on Aspen Public Radio at 91.5 FM in Aspen, 88.9 FM in Carbondale and on KDNK-FM at 88.1, 88.3, 88.5 and 99.9.