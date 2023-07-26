During the Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s board of directors meeting on Tuesday morning, Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler warned of an uptick in local COVID cases.
Ressler, a member of ACRA’s executive committee, said although the community is celebrating and enjoying its status in a post-COVID-19 period, “I do want to offer a cautionary note and say that COVID is not gone.”
He added: “We are seeing cases here at the hospital, and some of our employees are falling ill because of our obvious exposure, and as a resort community, we have people coming here from all over the country and the world that bring whatever viruses they have with them.”
Ressler explained that Pitkin County’s COVID-19 data website currently shows a low plateau of positivity and incidence rates. “However, our wastewater indicator is picking up with the incidence of the virus, and we’re probably going to continue to see that.”
Data from community wastewater surveillance is vital for detecting COVID-19 because it provides early and community-wide insights into viral presence, helping to identify outbreaks and monitor infection trends, even in asymptomatic individuals.
The bivalent booster rate in Pitkin County, Ressler said, was only about one-quarter of those eligible to receive it. “Fortunately, those 65 and older were closer to 50%,” he said.
In February, the National Institutes of Health released information that the bivalent booster vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 were 37% more effective than older booster shots at reducing the risk of severe COVID-19. Higher bivalent booster rates are important because they enhance immunity against multiple virus strains, providing broader protection and reducing the risk of emerging variants.
In June, U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers voted unanimously in support of tweaking the shots, projected to be available in September, to target an XBB strain, as well as dropping the original coronavirus strain from the vaccine’s formulation.
Ressler suggested the possibility that COVID-19 boosters may become as common as the seasonal flu shot, especially if the virus continues to circulate and evolve. Ongoing research and public health strategies will determine the frequency and necessity of booster shots in the future.
“We’ve all been living with seasonal flu for many years, and you’re used to it and get your shots. Let’s think the same way about COVID. When you have the opportunity to get a booster when they come out in early fall, please take advantage of that and let’s protect our community and protect ourselves. We all want to enjoy the season and have full staffing and full capacity in the community,” Ressler said.
He said that many of members of the hospital staff who have patient encounters are wearing masks again “just because it’s practical.”
Reiterating his message, Ressler said, “I would suggest that we still maintain some degree of vigilance and protection for ourselves. Think about the booster; that is something that will protect you, your family, and your community.”
Pitkin County COVID-19 data can be found at covid19.pitkincounty.com/data/.