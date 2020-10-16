The Aspen Recreation Center and Aspen Youth Center are closed for a deep clean after an ARC visitor tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14, the city of Aspen announced Thursday. The closure extends at least through the weekend.
“Over the next several days, the ARC and Aspen Youth Center will undergo an extensive and deep clean following all COVID-19 protocols. The immediate closure will result in the first weekend of Fall Face-Off to be canceled,” it was noted in a statement.
It’s hoped the facility can reopen by Monday for fall break if feasible.
“The county’s disease investigation team has identified over 70 potential contacts and this closure will help minimize further spread until the contact tracing team can finish their investigations to understand the breadth of the potential outbreak at the facility and in our community. The contact tracing team is continuing its investigation with potential contacts and is working closely with the city of Aspen staff to determine the next steps,” according to the statement.
The ARC opened Oct. 5 to the public with a reservations system and limited capacity for community teams, the statement noted. It continued: “The ARC was following Pitkin County Public Health protocols and limiting group sizes in any area of the ARC to 50 people. Every hour the ARC staff actively cleans the entire facility between reservations.”