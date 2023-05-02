Prosecutors will not pursue felony charges against a minority owner of the Arizona Coyotes arrested by Aspen police at a downtown hotel in March on suspicion of strangling and assaulting his wife.
The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed pleadings indicating the case against Andrew Barroway will be transferred from state district court, where felony cases are tried, to Pitkin County Court, which handles misdemeanor offenses.
Barroway, who owns a minority stake in the Arizona Coyotes hockey franchise, was suspended indefinitely by the NHL after his March 23 arrest.
The biggest charge against Barroway, however, has been dropped, as he no longer faces a Class 4 felony count of second-degree assault, which with a conviction carries a presumptive prison sentence ranging from five to 16 years.
“Jefferson J. Cheney, district attorney for the Ninth Judicial District, State of Colorado, by and through his Deputy District Attorney, Don Nottingham, informs the Court that the People do not wish to prosecute the defendant in District Court,” said a notice from the DA’s Office. “Misdemeanor charges will be prosecuted in County Court …”
The DA’s Office filed the notice and the revised charges ahead of Barroway’s court hearing. Barroway, 57, of Scottsdale, Arizona, appeared virtually on a large screen in district court for a brief hearing that came after his previous two hearings were postponed. District Court Judge Chris Seldin acknowledged the DA Office’s decision to remand the case to county court and set Barroway’s next hearing for June 20.
Barroway, who was represented by lawyer Scott Troxell, did not speak at the hearing, which took less than five minutes with most of the discussion centered around scheduling the next hearing date. Nottingham and Troxel were not available for comment Monday afternoon.
An Aspen police arrest warrant affidavit dated March 23, which said the allegations against Barroway rose to a felony level, cited a state statute that in part says that second-degree assault is committed “with the intent to cause bodily injury, he or she applies sufficient pressure to impede or restrict the breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by applying such pressure to the neck or by blocking the nose or mouth of the other person and thereby causes bodily injury.”
Monday’s appearance was Barroway’s first since he was advised of the original felony charge and misdemeanors on March 24, one day after Aspen police arrested him at Limelight Hotel Aspen on Monarch Street after reports of screams coming from the Barroways’ unit.
His wife told police that she and her husband had violent encounters on the night of March 22, and the affidavit said her injuries included a large bruise on her left thigh, a cut on her right thumb, bruises on both knees and both ankles, a red left cheek and two dried blood spots on her throat.
The prosecution’s misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault against Barroway remains active, along with the addition of one misdemeanor count of harassment. The assault charge carries a maximum jail sentence of 18 months; the harassment charge is punishable by up to 364 days behind bars.
According to charging documents filed Monday, Barroway “unlawfully, and knowingly, caused bodily injury to (name redacted) … and further, that such crime was an act of domestic violence” and he had the “intent to harass, annoy, or alarm (name redacted), unlawfully struck, shoved, kicked, touched or subject the victim to physical contact …”