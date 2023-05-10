Basalt town government officials are pushing for a compromise to retain public access for more of the year to lower slopes of the Basalt State Wildlife Area, but state wildlife officers insist there are legitimate reasons for extending the closure.
Town officials and representatives of Colorado Parks and Wildlife discussed the stalemate during a work session Tuesday night that was cordial but revealed a gap in perspectives.
“Wildlife management and recreation come to a head,” said Peter Boyatt, Basalt district wildlife manager for CPW. “Wildlife viewing and wildlife recreation is far different from updating your Strava score and running on the state wildlife area, putting your headphones on and zooming by.”
Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said town officials support the overall goal of managing the area for the benefit of wildlife.
“That being said, I feel we have some special circumstances here where there should be some give and take,” he said.
The town boundary abuts the wildlife area. Trails that start in the town climb into the lower elevations and traverse across the wildlife area. Town officials want that trail to continue to be available to the public in the spring rather than waiting for access later in the year.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is in the process of redrafting rules at more than 350 state wildlife areas. At the Basalt area, the proposed rule change would extend a closure from the current period of Dec. 1 through April 15 to Dec. 1 through July 15.
Boyatt and Darren Chacon, assistant area wildlife manager, said the extended closure would benefit elk and deer during calving and fawning as well as make it easier for them to rear their young at a critical time.
“Since the Lake Christine Fire (in 2018), there’s been a significant change to habitat in this area,” Boyatt said, noting the burned areas recovered with new growth and CPW has undertaken restoration efforts with volunteers. “We’re seeing a good uptick in elk use. We’re seeing a lot more deer use.”
Due to those changes, the division wants to more aggressively manage the area to benefit wildlife.
“This is a valley that’s heavy with recreation,” Boyatt said. “We do see a lot of non-wildlife recreation on the state wildlife area as well. This is our chance and opportunity to further our habitat conservation.”
Chacon said CPW has ranked its state wildlife areas for conservation and wildlife habitat value, and Basalt ended up in the top tier.
“We could have closed off the entire area and opened it during hunting season,” Chacon said.
As proposed, hikers can still access trails that start in town and head into the wildlife area for the last half of summer. Chacon stressed that the proposal isn’t a done deal. CPW is accepting public comments through May 24 and the state wildlife commission is scheduled to consider the staff proposals in June.
More information on the proposed changes and comment forms are available at engagecpw.org/hub-page/state-wildlife-areas.
But town officials were critical of CPW’s process. Basalt Mayor Bill Kane, a former member of the wildlife commission, noted that Colorado Parks and the Division of Wildlife were merged roughly 15 years ago because they were often at odds with one another. The merger was intended to bring some give-and-take in policies pertaining to hunting and fishing on one side and recreation on the other. CPW’s direction on the Basalt area seems like a step back before the merger, according to Kane.
“It feels like this is all a one-sided view,” he said, adding that “strong-handed, peremptory policies send us back in time.”
Mahoney said there was no public outreach prior to CPW informing stakeholders of its proposed rule changes. There wasn’t a meaningful process for the town to get involved in, he said. The town will submit comments, but officials weren’t given an opportunity to discuss circumstances special to Basalt.
“One of the things we would ask for consideration is, is there an area we could find that is close to the town border, takes in the existing trails, perhaps, or reroutes them where it’s not as sensitive to the wildlife?” Mahoney asked.
One popular trail climbs through Basalt’s Hill District then traverses across the state wildlife area to a point close to the shooting range, which remains open year-round.
“The other thing that is a little troubling is there is a shooting range just down the way,” Mahoney said.
Some Basalt residents have trouble understanding why CPW feels further crackdown on hikers is necessary for the benefit of wildlife when blasting at the shooting range is allowed.
“The shooting range continues to be a sticking point for us,” Mahoney said. “It would be really nice to have a weekend day when there is no shooting.”
Chacon said the shooting range has specific hours of operations in a controlled environment. It is closed every Wednesday to provide nearby residents with a break. If additional closures were enacted, history shows target shooters would just migrate to other public lands or use private property.
Councilman David Knight urged CPW to look at specific circumstances and craft rules for wildlife areas accordingly. He said he feels Basalt residents have demonstrated compliance with the existing closure. Extending the closure, he said, is creating a solution looking for a problem. He said he would like to see the lower trail remain open with the existing closure dates.
Councilwoman Elyse Hottel asked if there was a study that specifically indicates when different parts of Basalt State Wildlife Area at what times of the year. There isn’t, though Boyatt said studies elsewhere confirm that winter and spring are vital for wildlife and that closures until June 15 for production and July 15 for rearing young are effective.
“The science is there,” he said. “Those aren’t arbitrary numbers.”
But given the absence of a site-specific study, Hottel said, people will have trouble understanding the increased restriction on access on lower slopes in the spring and early summer.
“It feels like you’re managing for hunters and not for the rest of recreation,” she said.
Throughout a 45-minute discussion, both sides stuck to their guns.
“For us, the main purpose is always wildlife,” Boyatt said.