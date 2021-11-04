In response to the rising incidence of local human-bear conflicts, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is pursuing an updated management plan for populations in the Roaring Fork and Eagle River valleys.
The public has until Nov. 10 to weigh in on two proposed alternatives. The first maintains the current level of black bear hunting opportunity, while the second seeks to actively reduce the local population of black bears by issuing more hunting licenses until the frequency of conflicts has dropped by 50%.
Both alternatives make clear that a reduction in conflicts also will depend on “the availability of human-source foods and the frequency of natural food failures.”
Black bear population area B-11, which covers the Roaring Fork and Eagle River valleys, is currently “number one for conflicts in the state,” CPW said at a public meeting in Glenwood Springs on Oct. 22. The population is estimated at roughly 1,040 bears, marginally decreasing in the past 10 years.
Acknowledging that valley residents live in “bear country,” Darren Chacron, CPW assistant area wildlife manager for Area 8 (Glenwood Springs), said, “I’d like to see officers not have to deal with so many calls all of the time.”
In “eight of the last 15 years,” the draft management plan says, “B-11 has had unprecedentedly high human-bear conflicts, which have exceeded CPW field staff’s time and resources to reasonably handle.”
According to Area 8 staff reports cited in the same document, upwards of 900 bear complaints have occurred during poor natural food years, compared with 300 or fewer in good natural food years.
The plan focuses on the “bear side” of this conflict equation, with the stated priorities of managing conflicts, quality hunting experiences and sustainable bear populations. Since 2010, CPW has maintained the objective of harvesting 80 bears annually, witnessing around 110 total bear mortalities each year. A population reduction strategy would seek to increase the number of harvested bears to between 122 and 174, according to the draft plan, with total annual mortalities expected to double.
“Bear populations today are a conservation success story,” CPW Wildlife Biologist Julie Mao said at the Oct. 22 public meeting, adding that bear populations are higher now than in the past century.
Unfortunately, she continued, “bears are now above their socio-political carrying capacity, with conflicts deriving from their scavenger attitudes.”
“I understand the CPW side, that they’re short-staffed and don’t have the man-power and resources,” Daniela Kohl, founder of the Roaring Fork Valley Bear Coalition, told The Sopris Sun.
Still, Kohl would rather see residents take responsibility. “It’s imperative we do something as a community,” she said.
Kohl’s initiatives to educate and resource people to better secure their trash were praised at the public meeting.
“Teaching habit modification to bears takes years,” she said, while trash regulations vary drastically from town to city to unincorporated county lands throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. Kohl opined that Snowmass Village has done “the best job” by taking a strict enforcement approach.
The draft plan is available for review at: tinyurl.com/b11draftplan2021.
The survey is can be found at tinyurl.com/B11survey2021. Written comments can also be submitted to: Julie Mao, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 0088 Wildlife Way, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. All survey responses and written comments must be received by Nov. 10.
