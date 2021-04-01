After a contentious three-hour debate Monday evening, city council member Frolicky Horizrun announced that a new dress code will be enforced for skiing Crashpin Mountain.
“If we can mandate mask wearing, we can mandate this new dress code, with all these collisions on Crashpin Mountain,” said the outspoken elected official with the great hair.
He/him was responding to a spate of recent collisions on the flagship hill that have threatened to overwhelm the humble, hard-working and incredibly attractive members of the ski patrol.
Proposed is head-to-toe body armor for all Premier Passholders and day skiers aged 2 to 82. Snowboarders will be left to their own devices.
Crashpin Mountain General Manager Mike Cashin thinks it’s a great idea.
“We have been trying to get a younger generation of skiers here, as the average age of our regular citizens is somewhere around 110 years old,” said Cashin.
“And now we’ve finally got all these rich millennials here who like to straight line and not make any turns. Rather than infringe on their freedumb to ski their hearts out, it’s easier to ask the rest of you to take necessary precautions,” he added.
Reached late Wednesday for comment, President Ricky Rich of “Millennials Rule the World Club” opined, “We think that’s a great decision. Why should our fun factor be ratcheted down a notch? We keep this resort going with all of the money we spend at Cloud 12!”