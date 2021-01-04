A successful organ donation took place early on Jan. 1 following a fatal crash Dec. 30 on Highway 82 near Glenwood Springs.
According to the Garfield County Coroner’s office, the 57-year-old victim of the crash was Diane Olson, a resident of Glenwood Springs. Her family worked with Donor Alliance to proceed with organ donation upon the declaration of her brain death on Dec. 30, Robert Glassmire, Garfield County Coroner, wrote in a press release issued over the weekend.
“Mrs. Olson’s donation of vital organs undoubtedly saved several other lives,” Glassmire stated.
The victim died as a result of severe blunt force injuries sustained in Wednesday’s rush hour crash. The manner of death was investigated as an accident and the cause as multiple blunt force injuries, according to Glassmire’s report.
“According to Donor Alliance, Colorado’s organ and tissue procurement agency, one donor can save up to eight lives and help more than 75 people through donating tissue,” he stated. “I encourage all people to have a conversation about organ and tissue donation with their loved ones.” For more about organ donation, visit donoralliance.org.