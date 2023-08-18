The first thing you notice when you pull into Jill Soffer’s barnyard is the herd of goats. There’s no choice. They come running, curious to check out the newcomer.
But then what you really notice is the stunning view of the Elk Range, dominated by an in-your-face perspective of Mount Sopris and a slightly more distant Capitol Peak. Spring Park Reservoir is in the middle ground. Basalt Mountain looms to the northeast.
Soffer bought the property in Missouri Heights in large part because of the stunning views. She’s taken action to make sure it is preserved, not only for the views but for the wildlife habitat it provides.
“I’ve been living up there since 2004 and I’ve been watching the wildlife patterns and I felt they needed to stay the same,” Soffer said.
She worked with Aspen Valley Land Trust in 2020 to place a conservation easement on 167 acres of her ranch. In a second maneuver, this summer she placed a conservation easement on an additional 118 acres contiguous to the other parcel.
The conservation easements forever limit development. Soffer can continue living on the property and operating her horse ranch.
All told, the conserved land could have been developed with five ranchettes of three buildings each. Homeowners association restrictions require development to be within specific envelopes and leave surrounding land for agricultural uses, but Soffer said she didn’t want to bank on those conditions remaining in place.
“Who knows what will evolve in the future?” she said. “Someone else could come along and say, ‘Hey, we can build outside the envelope, we can build 20,000 square feet and we can do this and we can do that.’ So we wanted to put the conservation into perpetuity so people can’t undo it later on.”
The conservation easements preserve 285 acres of open space between Spring Park Reservoir and the base of Basalt Mountain. It’s a critical link between the reservoir, which prohibits recreational uses, and public land on Basalt Mountain. It ensures wildlife will have a corridor between the high country and the water.
Conservationists said Soffer’s move was a big victory for wildlife.
“That property potentially could have had a lot of activity on it,” said Suzanne Stephens, executive director of AVLT.
AVLT holds the conservation easements that Soffer donated.
Spring Park Reservoir has been designated as an Important Bird Area by the Audubon Society of Colorado. Mark Fuller, a birding expert who lives in Missouri Heights, said the reservoir is the last open body of water in the Roaring Fork Valley with the exception of Ruedi Reservoir. Its location and shallow depth mean it thaws out quickly in the late winter and spring to provide essential resting places for migrating bird species, he said. The wetlands around the reservoir’s edges provide great food production for birds and ungulates.
Fuller said the reservoir provides a critical resting place spring and fall for migrating birds at a time when such habitat is disappearing.
“In the spring, there can be thousands of waterfowl up there,” Fuller said. “They can be hard to see from the road, but that’s the point. They feel safe up there.”
The reservoir has been recognized as habitat for two species of special concern — the Barrow’s golden-eye and yellow-headed blackbird.
Soffer said the grounds around the reservoir are visited by deer, elk, black bear, coyote and mountain lions. Beavers have built huge lodges and dams at the inlet to the reservoir, creating an additional pond that essentially extends the reservoir.
She has witnessed the property used by elk for mating and for calving, so she knew how vital it was and how development would alter the area.
“We know elk well enough to know they would absolutely shy away from that much construction work going on,” she said.
The latest conservation move with the 118 acres involved property Soffer has owned since she bought the ranch. The prior easement involving 167 acres was land she purchased for the purpose of preserving. The land adjacent to her ranch was put on the market in 2007 “for some crazy price,” she said. “With the crash (during the Great Recession) it came down to a price that I could afford.”
The 167 acres was zoned for four houses and accompanying buildings — directly between the reservoir and the base of Basalt Mountain. The development threat is now removed.
The open pastures that remain are called Gavilan’s Wild Place after a horse of Soffer’s that recently died, according to AVLT.
Soffer has peace of mind that the property will be preserved for the wildlife and birds.
“The Audubon people came up here and said there are 179 bird species in the lake,” she said. “These are all great things. That’s the reason I love Colorado and certainly why I love living here.”
Editor's note: Jill Soffer is a minority partner in the parent company of the Aspen Daily News.