Everything came up Oysters at Spring Valley on Sunday.
Colorado Rocky Mountain School didn’t secure an individual gold medal in the Colorado High School Cycling League meet at the Colorado Mountain College trails above Glenwood Springs, but that didn’t stop them from using their numbers and strength to walk away with a team victory based on preliminary results, their second team victory in the second week of the season.
“The school program is super sick,” CRMS junior Lucas Berry said. “All the new kids coming up, it’s super fun to cheer them on. CRMS has a large group of super-competitive riders so it’s super fun to ride with all those guys and push your limits and see your team do super well.”
The Oysters collected a provisional 7,301 points, well ahead of second-place Evergreen’s 6,557 points. CRMS competed in Division I of three, sorted by team size. Berry said the Oysters, despite their school’s overall small size, brought a total of 30 racers to Spring Valley — the single-team limit.
Junior Canyon Cherney was the top scorer for the Oysters with 565 points and finished second in the boys varsity race, which he led most of the way until Crested Butte junior Finn Veit caught him on the third lap. Air Academy sophomore Austin Leigh finished third, repeating the podium from the first week of the season at Frisco.
Cherney, who finished 13th in a national championship race over the summer, said he prioritized Union Cycliste Internationale — the international governing body of sports cycling — racing over the previous months and is still settling into high school racing.
“Right at the end, on the third lap (Veit) passed me on the singletrack unfortunately. He just had more in the tank than I did, so I couldn’t really follow him,” Cherney said. “I was feeling good for the race, but it happens. So far this high school season I haven’t really been feeling as good as I did over the summer, but that’s OK. It’s just fun to hang out with all your friends, race with all your friends. It’s unfortunate I couldn’t make it for the win but you can’t be too upset with a second place.”
Behind Cherney, senior Eli Nolan — recovering from a broken collarbone that knocked him out of most of the summer season with Pinnacle Race Team — took fourth, scoring 547 points.
Junior Nina Villafranco took fifth in the varsity girls race, while sophomore Hazel Lazar and junior Ursula Reed took second and third, respectively, in the junior varsity girls race to round out the top five scorers for CRMS.
Glenwood Springs finished fifth in the second division, led by Samantha Meskin’s sixth in the varsity girls race. Dante Humphrey took ninth in the varsity boys, Ethan Kushto placed eighth in the sophomore boys and Cristina Landeros took 15th in the JV girls race.
Roaring Fork was led by Samuel Friday, taking seventh in the varsity boys. Quinn Carpenter finished fourth in the JV boys and Emmaline Warner took eighth in the sophomore girls. The Rams scored 3,995 points to finish seventh in Division II.
Aspen/Basalt’s combined team scored 2,306 points to place second in the third division. Everett Mahoney placed third in the sophomore boys and David Conners took 16th in the varsity race. Marley Rich led girls scorers with a sixth in the sophomore girls race.
A total of 23 teams competed on Sunday in the Crystal regional, following 30 teams competing on Saturday in the regional coined Piedra.
The Colorado League changed the course up slightly this year, adding some mileage to get to 5.5 for a lap. Berry, who finished eighth in the varsity race, said that it added about five to six minutes to lap times from last year.
The race served as a warm up of sorts for the state championships, which will return to Spring Valley for the second straight year on Oct. 21-22.