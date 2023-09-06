Survivors of Jim Crown are suing the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office for refusing to determine that its deputies’ body-camera video footage from the fatal automobile crash scene is shielded from the public, according to court filings.
Widow Paula Crown, her five children and a son-in-law filed a complaint last week to have a judge settle a disagreement between the family and the sheriff’s office over the bodycam evidence.
The thrust of the lawsuit is to prevent the release of 153 photos and videos taken from the bodycams deputies were wearing when they responded to the crash, which occurred at Aspen Motorsports Raceway in Woody Creek on June 25. Crown and his family were celebrating his 70th birthday at the time.
The photos and videos, which the sheriff’s office made available to the Crown family after the accident, do not fit within the state’s definition of a public record and “are not subject to disclosure,” the suit says.
Because the sheriff’s office won’t determine that the images and videos are privileged information, the lawsuit is asking a judge to make the call that the Crown family has a “clear privacy interest” to keep the records protected from release under the Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act.
“Despite the fact that the Videos are criminal justice records and Plaintiffs have a clear privacy interest, the Sheriff’s Office has not agreed that the documents are not subject to mandatory disclosure,” the suit states. “Nor has the Sheriff’s Office agreed that the balance of public and private interests supports the conclusion that the Videos should not be disclosed to the public.”
There have been no requests by media organizations or other parties for the complete investigation file or the body-cam footage, according to Assistant County Attorney Laura Makar, who declined to comment further about the suit, which was filed in Pitkin County District Court after business hours Thursday. The suit became publicly available after Friday.
“The Sheriff’s Office has stated that under the status quo, the Sheriff’s Office would release the Videos pursuant to a CORA request that pertains to the Videos,” the suit says.
The family obtained the video footage and photos by submitting a Colorado Open Records Act request with the sheriff’s office, the suit continues. Their CORA request asked for all records pertaining to the sheriff’s office investigation into the accident, according to the suit.
The sheriff’s office provided the family with the photos and videos, the suit says. It singled out four of the video files that depicted family members, in both audio and video, grieving at the scene. No other videos or photos were specifically identified in the suit.
Sheriff Michael Buglione, who was named a defendant in the lawsuit in his capacity as the county sheriff responsible for the office’s criminal and investigatory records, declined to comment on Tuesday. He referred to the following statement the county prepared in anticipation of media inquiries: “The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office was notified on Friday, September 1, 2023 of a civil suit filed by attorneys for the Crown Family regarding any possible future public release of select video records from the response to Jim Crown’s accident and death. Any public release or non-release is currently premature.
“Sheriff Buglione and his staff are sensitive to the privacy concerns raised by the family and remain committed to balancing privacy and the obligation to transparent public process and records management. The Sheriff and the County Attorney's Office will review the Complaint and take next steps as appropriate,” the statement says.
The Aspen Daily News emailed questions to the lawyers with the Holland & Hart firm that filed the complaint. The two questions were forwarded to the Rubenstein public relations firm in New York, whose managing director Chris Giglio responded through an email that “as a spokesperson for the family and their legal team, I’m declining to comment.”
Colorado legislation adopted by the state Senate in 2020 and House in 2021 requires law enforcement officers to wear bodycams for greater police accountability. The law became mandatory for law enforcement officers July 1, but Pitkin County’s deputies had been wearing bodycams prior to that date.
“In connection with its investigation, and in its role as a criminal justice agency, the Sheriff’s Office took a series of videos of the scene and persons at the scene, including Plaintiffs, using body cameras,” the Crowns' lawsuit adds. “Plaintiffs were not informed that they were being recorded and did not consent to being recorded at any time.”
It was not clear if there have been similar lawsuits filed in Colorado to the one the Crown family entered. The question was posed to Holland & Hart but was not answered by the PR firm.
Crown spent his time between Aspen and Chicago, and he was the managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co. The family’s lawsuit also described Crown as “the former principal at Aspen the Chairman of Henry Crown and Company, and a member of the Board of Directors of JP Morgan Chase and General Dynamics.”
Crown was driving the car alone at the time it hit the racetrack barrier. He was wearing a helmet but suffered a skull fracture in the collision, according to an autopsy report released by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office on Friday. The injuries were “rapidly fatal,” the report said.