Work starts Monday on an improved Crown Mountain Park bike park track with the goal of having it rolling by the end of June, according to the district’s executive director.
Last month, the park district received a $168,091 Great Outdoors Colorado grant that augmented $140,000 in existing public monies and in-kind sponsorships. The funds will assist the district in upgrades to the park.
The planned June 17 ribbon cutting for the all-abilities park won’t happen because of the coronavirus situation. Rebecca Wagner, executive director of the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District, said the project will be completed by the end of June. The district had originally targeted a March 23 start to construction but was derailed by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are about a month behind. COVID was the delay,” she said Thursday during email conversations.
The date for a future ribbon cutting will depend on pandemic-related restrictions.
Right now, only the park’s hiking trails and the mile loop are open for pedestrian and bike access. “The police are doing a great job monitoring the park and educating people on social distancing rules,” Wagner said.
Other park amenities as well as summer programming will come on line in phases.
“We are working on a phased approach for slowly opening amenities with the Eagle County public health department. In addition, we are working with recreation departments from Aspen to Glenwood Springs to come up with a similar approach,” Wagner added.
The annual Summerfest — featuring hot air balloons, a 5K race, music and other activities — has been canceled this year. Wagner said that sponsors remained on board because they still saw the value of being associated with the event.
Program fees in 2019 for Crown Mountain Park comprised 4 percent of its budget and expenditures comprised 3 percent of the budget, she said.
May 5 board election
What remains on schedule for the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District is a May 5 election of its board of directors. Two three-year seats are up for the five-member board.
There are six candidates: Project manager Eric Aanonsen; former Basalt mayor and “jack of all trades” Rick Stevens; former Basalt mayor and finish carpenter/cabinet maker Leroy Duroux; graphic designer/bookkeeper Bonnie Scott, an incumbent; “relationship banker” Stevens Loomis; and health and fitness specialist Denise Latousek.
Biographies and a question-and-answer section may be viewed at crownmtn.org/election-information. The winners of the two seats in the May 5 election will join returning board members Kirk Schneider, Tim Powersmith and Jennifer Riffle.
Because of the pandemic, voters are encouraged to consider using absentee ballots. Those must be requested by April 28 at 5 p.m. The form is available at crownmtn.org/election-information or from designated election official Jon Erickson, who may be contacted via email at jon@mwcpaa.com, fax at (970) 926-6040 or by mail at 28 Second St., Suite 213, Edwards, CO. 81632.
There’s still the option of in-person voting on May 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Eagle County building in El Jebel, which is adjacent to Crown Mountain Park. It’s anticipated there will be limits on the number of people allowed in the polling place and that voting may take longer than usual.
A prior statement issued by Wagner noted, “The district has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation and evaluating how it may impact the election… In the interest of the health of our constituents and election staff, the district encourages those who wish to vote to do so via absentee ballot as a way to practice social distancing. Constituents that would prefer to vote via mail may request an absentee ballot.”
This year’s field of six candidates is believed to be the largest in election history, said designated election official Jon Erickson.
The taxing district to support the 123-acre park spans from Ruedi Reservoir to Old Snowmass and downvalley to Blue Lake.
“The district spans portions of Eagle and Pitkin County and generally has the same boundaries as the Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District,” Erickson said Thursday.
He said turnout for the elections historically has depended on whether there were other issues on the ballot.
“In 2018, when the district was asking for a property tax mill rate increase, about 2,200 voters participated. In the last board director election held in 2014 (2016 was canceled due to the same number of candidates as open seats), a total of 390 ballots were cast.”
Board members’ duties are wide ranging and include: Conducting regular board meetings; signing financial documents that require signatures, such as accounting statements, audits, tax documents, payroll and investment reports; formulating a capital improvement plan for the park; and making recommendations on park operations, maintenance and activities.