The Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District board of directors agreed on Oct. 13 to show Eagle County the conceptual master plan for recreational expansion on a portion of an expected land transfer from the U.S. Forest Service to the county. The 71-acre parcel lies within the forest service’s El Jebel Administrative Site, adjacent to Crown Mountain Park.
Rebecca Wagner, director for the recreation district, told the board that Eagle County had “budgeted tearing down the old 16,000-foot building” on the site, but the district may want to renovate it for indoor sports.
“They want to clear that building out and flatten it as soon as possible,” Wagner said.
The building, once part of the long-closed Mount Sopris Tree Farm, is considered “a hazard,” she said.
The board discussed whether the structure might be eligible for historic protection. Wagner said that the deadline for the building’s removal meant that Eagle County needed to see the district’s master plan.
The board’s discussion came days before the forest service posted a Federal Register Notice that it would conduct an Environmental Assessment for the administrative site. An EA is narrower in scope than an Environmental Impact Statement.
“The developed 31-acre upper parcel included several buildings and the undeveloped 40-acre lower parcel included riparian habitat along the Roaring Fork River,” said White River National Forest Public Affairs Officer David Boyd.
“Based on public and internal comments about conveying the important riparian habitat of the lower parcel, we’ve revised the proposal to include only the upper parcel,” Boyd said. This means that the Roaring Fork River’s riparian area must be managed to preserve its natural values, possibly by a local conservation organization.
“With only the upper parcel being considered for conveyance, an Environmental Assessment will provide the appropriate level of analysis,” he said.
The forest service expects the EA and public comment period to begin soon. The EA must be completed before any transfer becomes final and before Eagle County or the recreation district can do anything with the land.
Other options reported to be under consideration for development at the El Jebel site are senior and affordable housing, as well as a housing provision for USFS personnel. Boyd explained to The Sopris Sun that administrative site transfers from the White River National Forest to adjacent jurisdictions are also possible in Summit County and in the Holy Cross District, where resort real estate prices are too high for government employee housing.
“We’ll need a lot of time to plan what we want to do,” said recreation district board member Leroy Deroux. “We would need to get the property under our control, and be at the table because we really do have a purpose for this land.”
The conceptual master plan prepared by DHM Design includes two multi-use pavilions for year-round indoor and outdoor sports, and mini-fields for simultaneous games. An ice rink, trampoline center, Frisbee golf course and climbing area are some of the amenities considered. Bike Park Director Nate Grinzinger showed the board photos of intensive-use recreational facilities in Crested Butte and Bend, Oregon.
Tim Power Smith, recreation district board president, asked about the scale of these developments, and whether they were suitable.
“Crested Butte is a very touristy place, and doesn’t have a lot of locals there anymore,” he said. While district events like the recent lacrosse tournament had to find space for 800 cars, Wagner and Grinzinger expressed concern about how much paved parking would be needed for new sports facilities.
“We don’t want a Walmart feeling, or anything too concrete or black-toppish,” Wagner said.
Smith agreed. “You don’t build church for Easter Sunday,” he said.
The only member of the public who attended the recent meeting was Mark Godomsky, executive director of the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club. Godomsky said he regularly attends recreation district board meetings and has met with park staff and board members about Aspen Valley Club’s desire to provide youth athletic programs on the forest service parcel, once the transfer to Eagle County has been approved.
“We’re going to fund a facility whether it’s here or somewhere else,” Godomsky told the board. “We’ve progressed enough to look downvalley for a place as far as Glenwood. …Whether we have to spend $5 million or much more, we need a place in the valley for kids to congregate.”
Godomsky asserted the club’s interest in partnering with the recreation district to provide its brand of youth athletics and to retain the tree farm structure slated to be torn down.
“We need to engage with you soon before we shuffle off to somewhere else to make this happen,” he added.