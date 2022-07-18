The caretakers of Crown Mountain Park want to figure out what it’s going to be when it’s all grown up.
An intensive process started this summer to determine next steps for the midvalley gem, which was created 20 years ago. The recreation district that operates the park has hired consultants to engage the public to update a master plan that will, in theory, determine improvements and additions over the next decade.
Jamie Sabbach, president and CEO of a parks and recreation consulting company called 110 Percent, said there will be a very democratic process to get all sorts of voices involved in the planning. It won’t just be special interest groups pushing for one type of facility or another.
“You want to hear from the people that pay the bills,” Sabbach said.
Crown Mountain Park is located in the El Jebel area. Use has exploded over its 20 years through organized sports such as baseball, soccer and lacrosse and more passive uses such as dog walking and trail running. There is an extensive bike park and BMX track that draws riders from throughout the valley. Pick any day and it’s easy to find multiple people engaging in a multitude of activities.
So far, 110 Percent and another planning firm, DHM, have convened five focus groups, conducted about 130 “intercept” surveys with park users, talked to 80 youngsters who use park facilities and held the first of a handful of planned public meetings.
Last Wednesday night, about 30 members of the public convened to get involved in the master plan process. The consultants designed a process that was interactive rather than a lecture. Attendees broke into small groups to answer two critical questions: What are the biggest issues facing the midvalley and how can the park play a role in addressing them? Lack of affordable housing and traffic congestion were among common concerns. Participants valued the 120-acre park’s role of providing an oasis of open space in a rapidly growing valley.
In a second exercise, participants placed poker chips on their favored facility or amenity options. The cup was overflowing on an option to buy land adjacent to the park that the White River National Forest hopes to sell or lease.
That’s in line with the vision of the district’s board of directors, according to board president Leroy Duroux. “The majority of the board is interested in securing part of that property,” he said.
Conspicuously absent so far are grandiose plans for amenities, such as an indoor or outdoor pool, or a hockey rink. The park’s executive director, Becky Wagner, said the recreation district is focused on amenities it can afford given its existing financial condition.
Sabbach said aquatic centers regularly run into problems despite popularity because they are expensive to maintain. “Many folks don’t think about that,” she said.
The original bond issue that helped establish the park and build the infrastructure will be paid off later this year. That raised between $400,000 and $500,000 annually. The recreation district will consider in the future if it wants to ask voters to reissue bonds for future amenities.
While additional public meetings will be held to collect opinions, the roughly 11,000 residents of the district can weigh in via an online survey at forms.office.com/r/508wYSw88g. The survey focuses on the types of user experiences the respondents engage in at the park, the amenities or services they want added and several questions on taxing and other funding mechanisms. Responses are desired by July 31.
Once public input is collected, DHM will draft a conceptual master plan that will return to the public for additional comment. By fall, the recreation district hopes to have the plan in place.