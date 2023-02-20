Aspen Skiing Co. didn’t find a successor for Mike Kaplan by the beginning of ski season as originally hoped, but the Crown family expects to name a new president and CEO before the end of April.
Kaplan made a surprise announcement in March 2022 that he would step down by the end of the 2023-24 season, effective April 30. He said he would help the Crown family, which fully owns SkiCo, search for his successor. The intent was to have someone in place for this ski season so Kaplan could help with the transition.
The halfway point of the season was Feb. 1 and there was still no successor, but the Crowns said in a statement to the Aspen Daily News last week they are making progress.
“We have interviewed a talented group of potential candidates since last summer,” the statement said. “We are in discussions with three top candidates with broad expertise in many facets of the ski business. We expect that a new ski executive will be named in the next 30-60 days.”
They haven’t named the three candidates who made the final cut. SkiCo Managing Partner Jim Crown told the Daily News during an event Friday he was impressed by all three finalists and was confident that the future president and CEO will be a good complement to Kaplan.
The statement from the Crowns emphasized that the process couldn’t be rushed.
“The search process is always interesting, and it takes time,” the Crowns responded when asked why a new CEO wasn’t named by the beginning of ski season. “We have been very thorough and have an experienced search firm. Our family has always done what’s best for the company by thinking about the long term, and not rush the process. As the company grows and our business diversifies, it’s important that we put the right person in this position for the long term.”
This is Kaplan’s 30th year of employment with SkiCo. He was promoted to president and CEO in November 2006 when Pat O’Donnell retired. During his tenure, SkiCo has expanded its hospitality division with more hotels in the Roaring Fork Valley and expanded to other resorts and cities. The company has also launched its AspenX brand of luxury products and experiences. SkiCo has also nurtured and grown its summer business, particularly at Snowmass, with hiking, biking and adventure activities.
The Crowns indicated that Kaplan’s successor will be focused on the ski side of the business.
“Our strategy is to have the executives with attendant expertise for each of the three business lines,” the family statement said. “We will have a CEO for the ski side of the business. Alinio Azevedo is the CEO of Aspen Hospitality. And, Darcy Loeb is the COO of AspenX. The family will continue its support and long-term aspirations for all three elements of the great Aspen enterprise.”
Communication across and within the three business units will be encouraged through an “integrated tech platform,” the Crowns said. “This will provide a competitive advantage in understanding our customers and meeting their requests.”
Kaplan isn’t the only executive the Crowns must replace. After years of relative stability at the top, several positions have turned over or are going to turn over shortly. Matt Jones will step down as chief financial officer at the end of the season. David Corbin departed last year as senior vice president, planning and development. Longtime SkiCo veteran Rich Burkley, who was most recently SkiCo senior vice president of strategy and business development, departed last summer to become CEO of Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta, Canada. Erin Sprague resigned her post as chief branding officer.
The Aspen Daily News asked SkiCo officials if the departures were coincidence or if there was an underlying reason.
“It is important to look at each instance,” the Crowns replied in their statement. “Kaplan, Jones and Corbin were looking to retire. Each of them is entitled to take some time to do other things. Sprague was offered an exceptional opportunity in clean energy. Burkley wanted to be a CEO; he earned that right and we are proud to have helped provide his career’s foundation. There is no real connective thread between these announcements.”
Corbin was replaced by Chris Kiley, who had previously worked for the company and returned to the top spot in planning and development.
The CFO position will be posted and the recruitment and hiring process will begin shortly. “At this time, Matt has indicated that he’s not looking for another opportunity, other than time to be with his family and play his guitar,” the Crowns’ statement said.
When Kaplan met with the Pitkin County commissioners earlier this winter for an annual check-in about the ski season, he said that while he is leaving the company, the commissioners and community at-large can count on an ongoing presence by the Crowns. The owners reinforced their commitment for the long haul and noted that SkiCo has benefitted from a very stable core workforce.
“The most important thing is we have continuity and longevity in ownership and in other executive and upper management positions as well,” the Crowns said. “Our family has been an owner of Aspen (Skiing Co.) for one-half of its 75 years, and, taken as a whole, there is no ski operator out there that has more employees with as many years of service as we do.”