The road to the Crystal Mill and townsite was reopened Friday morning after officials from the U.S. Forest Service and Gunnison County assessed the impact from mudslides that struck Monday.
“It’s still wet and somewhat muddy. It’s not perfect,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner.
The road was closed after multiple mudslides choked a 1.5-mile stretch of the rough route after a torrential downpour Monday afternoon. The Gunnison County public works department brought heavy equipment to the site Tuesday morning to remove the debris.
Officials from the county and Forest Service closed the road to prevent damage from motorized vehicles to the road bed. Compliance wasn’t what they were hoping for, so “forest protection folks” were stationed at the closure point throughout Thursday, Warner said.
He said Friday afternoon that no restrictions were planned for the weekend, though if additional rain falls the situation could change. Both the Crystal Mill Road, also known as Forest Service Road 314, and the Lead King Basin Road (Forest Service Road 315) are open so the entire 13-mile Lead King Loop can be traveled.
Gunnison County and Forest Service officials plan to convene in the near future to determine if longer-term maintenance needs to be undertaken on the Crystal Mill Road and the upper Crystal River. A tributary pumped a significant amount of debris into the river channel. The public entities will consider if debris must be removed, Warner said.
They also will assess if material that was plowed and scooped off the road and piled on the sides needs to be hauled elsewhere to prevent water from accumulating on the road, he said.
Several locations in the upper Roaring Fork, Crystal and Fryingpan valleys received about 1 inch of rain in a short time Monday afternoon.