A particularly beefy snowpack in the Crystal River Valley has Pitkin County emergency management officials concerned about the potential for flooding in and around Redstone later this spring.
The current hydrologic outlook for the Crystal River near Redstone indicates peak runoff will be 148% of average. That would place it “within the top 10 highest flows” in the last 67 years, according to Erin Walter, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
Walter shared the outlook with the Pitkin County Public Safety Council on April 5 and at that time the outlook was for a top seven runoff season on the Crystal River. Since then, the outlook has changed slightly to place runoff in the top eight. It’s a safe bet it will be within the top 10, Walter said.
The peak runoff forecast by the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center currently says there is a 50% chance of the river level reaching 2,784 cubic feet per second near Redstone. The peak is likely to come on or around June 14.
Carbondale Fire Chief Rob Goodwin is well aware of the flooding potential. He is a longtime resident of a subdivision just off the Crystal River about 5 miles south of Carbondale.
“We already have a close eye on it,” he said. “I think there is potential for substantial flooding on the boulevard.”
Redstone Boulevard, the main street, runs the length of the town. The north part of the boulevard, from the residential area to the fire substation, regularly floods because of the low-lying land. Parts of the boulevard in the center of town could be susceptible to flooding this year as well.
“We’re thinking it could be like the spring of 1995,” he said, referring to a high-water year.
The Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District will host a public meeting at the fire station in Redstone on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. to share the latest hydrology reports and runoff projections.
Goodwin noted there have already been debris flows shooting out of the normally dry gullies on steep hillsides on the west side of Highway 133 in the Crystal Valley as snow melts out in warmer temperatures.
“That’s an early indication of big runoff,” he said.
One of the biggest concerns is for the swollen Crystal River to undercut banks where large trees are hanging out over the water. The trees, in addition to presenting hazards to anyone recreating on the water, can end up getting caught on bridge pilings and triggering flooding. Crews with Pitkin County Road and Bridge and the Colorado Department of Transportation typically use heavy equipment to keep debris from piling up at bridges.
Walters said several factors will influence how the snowpack melts out this spring and into summer. Dust on snow triggers faster snowmelt along with higher temperatures and future precipitation. Runoff slowed Wednesday with new snowfall and temperatures are supposed to remain cold into the weekend, so that will slow the melting.
The snowpack at three sites in the Crystal River Valley are the highest in the broader Roaring Fork Basin as of Wednesday morning. McClure Pass is at 193% of median, North Lost Trial outside of Marble is at 188% and Schofield Pass is at 152%, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The flood potential isn’t deemed to be as great on the Roaring Fork River as it is on the Crystal River, according to Walter. Nevertheless, the Mud and Flood Planning Team, composed of emergency response agencies throughout the valley, has been meeting.
“The incident plan is in place. I think it’s a great plan. Hopefully we don’t have to implement it,” said Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson. “First of June, that’s when we’re going to have high water.”
Pitkin County Emergency Management Director Valerie MacDonald said property owners who are concerned they could be affected by high water should be preparing now to protect their homes and businesses. Local governments will focus on protecting public infrastructure such as roads, bridges and utilities, and they will respond to any life-threatening incident but they won’t respond to threats to private property.
“Protection of private property is the responsibility of the property owner, and local governments will not respond to private property flooding concerns unless a life safety situation exists,” says a public safety message prepared by the county.
“Pitkin County will not be providing sand and sand bags,” MacDonald said. When people ask about sand and bags, Pitkin County shares a list of bag providers, which includes Roaring Fork Coop in Carbondale, Lowe’s in Glenwood Springs and Safety & Construction Supply in Rifle. Sand is available at Elam Construction in Woody Creek, Western Slope Materials in Carbondale and United Companies in Carbondale.
MacDonald stressed that people should be signed up for emergency alerts in the county where they reside. In Pitkin County, sign up for alerts atwww.pitkinalert.org. Download the ReachWell app on your smartphone to receive Pitkin Alerts in different languages.
The return of winter on Wednesday was welcomed by emergency responders, however fleeting it may be.
“Maybe it will be fine and we have a long, slow runoff,” MacDonald said.