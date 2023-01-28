The U.S. Forest Service released a draft decision on Friday for approval of a pedestrian and biking trail from Redstone to the summit of McClure Pass.
White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams wrote in a decision notice that he is prepared to approve the proposal by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails for a 7-mile trail.
“When compared to the No Action alternative, the Proposed Action is the best course of action to satisfy the identified need to meet the demand for local and regional trail connectivity, address the impacts of existing unmanaged recreational use, and improve public safety along Highway 133,” Fitzwilliams wrote.
As proposed, the trail would run about 2 miles along the west side of Highway 133 from Redstone to Hayes Creek Falls, a popular tourist destination just off the highway. The trail would then follow a historic wagon road for about 1.5 miles through the Bear Creek area before rejoining the road corridor at Placita area for six-tenths of a mile. The new trail would follow the Old McClure Pass Roadbed for 2.2 miles before crossing under the highway at a new underpass and continuing 0.7 miles to the summit.
A key condition imposed by the Forest Service is a seasonal closure on nearly 5 miles of the trail south of Hayes Creek Falls and below the underpass near the summit. That section would be closed to all uses from Dec. 1 through April 30 “to protect elk for winter range use.” The Forest Service will also work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to monitor for elk calving activity in the Bear Creek area and Old McClure Pass. If there is evidence of calving, the closure will be extended to June 30.
“Long-term habitat management and enhancement projects aim to make the lower McClure/Placita area more useful for winter elk,” the draft decision notice said. “Increasing visitor use in this area would be managed to ensure sustainability of those long-term goals.”
The review process isn’t finished. A 45-day objection period opened Friday for parties who submitted comments during the official “scoping” period at the start of the process and when a draft Environmental Assessment was released in March 2022. The Forest Service expects plenty of objections. Roughly 200 comments were submitted, pro and con, during scoping and another 400 were submitted after the draft EA was released.
This trail segment is part of the vision for an 83-mile trail from Carbondale to Crested Butte. The section in the Crystal River Valley has spurred lots of opposition and support.
“I would say there’s been a lot of local controversy on this project,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner, citing the split in opinions in the comments. “They were, I’d say, pretty polarized. My guess is we’re not going to see anything too terribly different (in the objections).”
Reaction to the draft decision was already rolling in Friday. “In the upcoming days, our team will be closely reviewing the EA in detail,” said a statement from Wilderness Workshop, a homegrown conservation group in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Wilderness Workshop and other participants in the earlier stage of review criticized the process for failing to evaluate the impacts of the entire 83-mile trail. On Friday, Wilderness Workshop continued to speak in favor of a bigger picture look.
“The agency must holistically consider the cumulative impacts of recreation in our region before approving any new trail segments like this one,” Wilderness Workshop Executive Director Will Roush said in a statement. “No single trail can be held responsible for the declines in wildlife populations or other impacts — and yet collectively our trail systems and recreation uses are undeniably impactful to wildlife and ecosystems.”
Another conservation group, the Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association, expressed its support for the restrictive wildlife habitat closures.
“CVEPA recognizes the burgeoning pressure for outdoor recreation by a rapidly growing populace and the responsibility to manage that correctly,” the organization said in a statement. “Finding a balance between public health and impacts on wildlife is the challenge of trail development. CVEPA remains committed to working with federal, county and state agencies to achieve this balance.”
Delia Malone, who is representing Roaring Fork Audubon and the Colorado Sierra Club in the trail review, said the organizations don’t support building the trail as proposed. If a trail is constructed, it should run entirely along the Highway 133 corridor to minimize wildlife disturbance, she said.
Bear Gulch is “prime habitat” for elk, Malone said, but the area also is of vital importance to migrating songbirds. The Forest Service’s proposed seasonal closure wouldn’t do enough to protect birds at a critical time in the late spring and early summer, she said.
“I would suggest we look beyond elk,” Malone said.
The organizations she represents share the concern with Wilderness Workshop over piecemeal review of the trail. The review should look at the cumulative impacts of the trail, she said.
So far, Pitkin County commissioners have signed off only on pursuit of the Redstone to McClure Pass section by its open space program. However, the segment between where the trail currently stops south of Carbondale at the Carbondale Crystal River KOA Holiday campground and Redstone has been studied by open space for possible future pursuit.
The Forest Service addressed the calls for a broader review in the EA. It justified looking at just the Redstone to McClure Pass segment in detail, but also said its study also looked into cumulative impacts of the entire trail.
“The proposed action is a distinct section of trail between Redstone and summit of McClure Pass, which is proposed for implementation and would be a functional trail without any of the other Carbondale to Crested Butte trail segments,” the EA response said. “If other trail segments are proposed for future implementation, the Forest Service will, as appropriate, conduct the necessary NEPA analysis of those actions.”
The fight is far from over. Individuals and entities that submitted comments previously now have an opportunity to object to the draft decision over the next 45 days. A U.S. Forest Service team composed of officials who didn’t work on the EA will then look at the objections and respond within 45 to 60 days. At the end of that process, Fitzwilliams could render a final decision. Even if the Forest Service reaches a decision by spring, it is uncertain if Pitkin County would be ready to roll this year, according to Open Space Director Gary Tennenbaum.
“Right now we don’t have any funding for construction this year,” he said.
If construction is pursued this year — something Tennenbaum labeled a big “if” considering there is no final approval yet — then it could be built in phases. However, only engineering has been completed, but no final design.
“There’s a lot of work to be done if this is approved,” he said.
Tennenbaum credited the Forest Service with taking its time to do a thorough review on the proposal. The winter closure for wildlife is a big and welcomed step that has shed light on current conditions, he said. Currently, the historic wagon road is an unofficial trail on national forest but it receives substantial use during winter. The review raised awareness of the need for restrictions during winter, regardless of whether a new trail is built, Tennenbaum said.
The final EA, draft decision, and information about the objection period are available at: fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56913. The Forest Service and Pitkin County Open Space and Trails staff will host an informational public open house meeting in Carbondale on Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Third Street Center, 520 S. 3rd St., about the draft decision and objection period.
The event will be an opportunity to get questions answered, not debate the decision, Warner said.