Commitments from municipalities toward Pitkin County’s emergency assistance efforts relating to the coronavirus situation bring that fund to $800,000, County Manager Jon Peacock said earlier this week.
The county fund — which is being used to assist residents who have lost their jobs and need help with housing, food and other costs — includes $500,000 that county commissioners approved on Wednesday. In addition, the Aspen City Council has agreed to provide $200,000 and the Snowmass Village Town Council will kick in $100,000.
Officials have cautioned, however, that more money likely will be needed, depending on the length of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis. Pitkin County issued a “stay at home” order on Monday that temporarily closes down all but the most essential businesses, and on Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis followed suit with a statewide order.
“I anticipate we will be increasing this number as we get further down the road here,” Aspen Councilmember Ann Mullins said Tuesday about the city’s $200,000 commitment to what the county is calling its “emergency aid fund.”
The city has scheduled a special meeting for Monday in which action will be taken that would enable the money to be transferred from its general fund to the county’s emergency aid fund immediately. It was noted during Tuesday’s council gathering that Aspen’s general fund consists primarily of sales tax collections, and because of the sudden local economic downturn, city officials expect the revenue projections that shaped the 2020 budget will fall millions of dollars short.
In addition to the $800,000 total for emergency aid, the county has officially earmarked $350,000 for public health needs. Some of that money may be required to hire an epidemiologist to help officials with future COVID-19 testing and related expertise, Peacock said, given that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment appears to be unable to provide such personnel to the county.
Peacock said $150,000 in county money remains earmarked for other emergency needs that could arise this year, including the spring “mud and flood season” and wildfires.
The county also can make use of $100,000 in federal funds previously allotted through the government’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, Peacock said.
The emergency aid fund assists Pitkin County residents in need. Neighboring counties have their own programs to assist their citizens. Peacock said those who live in other counties, but work in Pitkin County, are being directed to apply for assistance to the county governments where they reside.
Still, Pitkin County will be providing resources to help the other counties, and vice versa, but it’s too soon to say how much and how that will work.
“We are partnering with our neighbors in Garfield County and Eagle County,” Peacock said. “So if you are a resident of those counties, you get referred there. But we’re trying to help coordinate among all the counties where our workforce lives.”
Nan Sundeen, county director of human services, provided specifics to the county and city’s elected officials on Tuesday regarding the type of assistance for residents facing hardships due to the coronavirus spread.
As of early in the week, there were 645 requests for financial assistance, almost 100 percent of which sought rent subsidies for April. Those requests represent 1,032 Pitkin County residents and 260 single-parent households, Sundeen said.
Along with rent, people are seeking help with groceries, public transportation and utilities. “…That basic food and shelter is what people need,” Sundeen said.
Each request is being evaluated individually. Sundeen said this means she cannot predict how much money will be needed overall to meet the requests of the public.
“We don’t have a cap. We don’t have a threshold. It’s really about people’s situation,” she said.
She said the majority of the individuals who have turned to the county for help have never requested financial assistance before. They repeatedly tell their caseworkers to help others in need before themselves.
“It’s just extraordinary the generosity and the familiarity that our working class has with getting financial support,” she said. “I don’t think there are people who are asking for too much.”
Pitkin County residents in need of financial assistance as a bridge through the economic crisis are encouraged to first fill out a form available on the county’s website.