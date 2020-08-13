Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo took the Old West lawman approach Wednesday to the problem of scofflaw truckers attempting to traverse Highway 82 east of Aspen in the face of the ban on commercial vehicles longer than 35 feet.
He headed them off at the pass.
Independence Pass was shut down, indefinitely, following an early afternoon teleconference between DiSalvo and representatives of the governor’s office and the Colorado Department of Transportation. The large numbers of eastbound tractor-trailers and regular-sized vehicles attempting to detour around the Interstate 70 closure at Glenwood Canyon, caused by the Grizzly Creek Fire, had made local highway conditions unsafe, he said.
His comments supported by Colorado State Patrol and backed up by the more than 75 contacts law enforcement had made with truckers illegally attempting to take the pass since Monday, when the interstate between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum was first closed. Since then, scores of vehicles large and small have moved through the upper valley, many more than usual for midsummer, officials say.
Two incidents occurring on Wednesday morning in which trucks jackknifed east of Aspen and blocked the state highway may have aided the case for DiSalvo and state police. One occurred in the Mountain Valley area around 9 a.m. and another happened farther up the pass about an hour later, the result of a westbound “gearjammer,” as they are often called in the country music arena, getting past the Lake County gate.
“We have decided to close the pass indefinitely, for several reasons, all of which involve public safety,” DiSalvo said at 1:45 p.m., following the call with the governor’s office. “First of all, the amount of traffic up there is absolutely dangerous. If somebody needed help up, we’d have no way to get to them. It’s just bumper to bumper to bumper.”
DiSalvo said the Grizzly Creek Fire, and potential evacuation scenarios should the fire make its way farther upvalley, also weighed into the request and the decision.
“We would like to keep [the pass] open in case we need to exit Pitkin County,” he said. “It is worth considering that having a parking lot and an evacuation at the same time is really impractical.”
Another factor was the large number of visitors in Aspen using the Main Street area for walking, biking and driving, he said.
“The traffic does overflow onto Main Street. We had a brief discussion [about releasing] 100 cars at a time to go over the pass. That might work over on the Twin Lakes side, but it’s impractical on the Aspen side. It would be just a matter of time before traffic backed up onto Main Street,” the sheriff said.
CDOT and governor’s officials were highly supportive of the closure, he said. It may be in place until the closed section of Interstate 70 reopens, DiSalvo added. As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no telling when that might be.
Pedestrians and cyclists also are restricted from the pass “at this time,” news releases from the sheriff’s office and CDOT said.
From Monday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, Pitkin County deputies turned around more than 75 trucks and issued six citations, the sheriff’s office release says. The citations begin at $1,000 for just being on the pass.
“If a vehicle has impacted the highway, a fine of $1,500 will be added to that ticket. Colorado State Patrol has also issued several citations,” the release states.
CDOT will have crews manning the closure gates around the clock in the event that people camping on the pass try to exit the area, according to the release. Also, residents of Leadville that could be on the Pitkin County side of the closure will be allowed to get home as long as they have identification with a Leadville address, the release adds.
DiSalvo said the gates on the Lake County and Pitkin County sides of the pass were being locked early Wednesday afternoon. Instead of using their GPS devices, motorists should refer to cotrip.org for the latest information on road closures, detours and conditions. Cottonwood Pass, a narrow link between Gypsum and Carbondale, has been closed since Tuesday, officials noted.
One suggested way to the Front Range is Highway 133 south of Carbondale through McClure Pass. From there, a driver can catch Highway 50 in Delta, head south to Montrose and then loop back eastward toward Gunnison and Colorado Springs.
CDOT’s news release echoed DiSalvo’s statements.
“The combination of heavy traffic, the narrow width of the highway in several locations and vehicle length restrictions are creating unsafe travel conditions,” the release says. “CDOT crews are continuing to work to safely move all vehicles through the area.”
For a few hours Wednesday after the 10 a.m. truck incident, the eastern end of Aspen along Main Street and Highway 82 was the site of considerable confusion, with motorists heading toward the pass and away from it. An Aspen police officer directed traffic from a spot next to City Market.
“I hope in the next few hours, all of the traffic on both sides of the pass will be gone and we’ll be diverting motorists toward Gunnison,” DiSalvo said mid-afternoon. By late afternoon, the traffic situation had calmed, according to eyewitnesses in the area.
A special tow truck from Vail was dispatched to the pass to remove the tractor-trailer that had jackknifed and stuck. He did not know its exact location.
“It will be hours, not minutes, before the road is cleared,” DiSalvo said, reiterating that despite the removal of the vehicle, the highway would not reopen any time soon.
Authorities attempted to alert campers along the pass to leave their spots and head back to town. But, the sheriff noted, “They can’t reach everybody,” as some campers are in the backcountry and not in designated areas.
The request to the state to block the pass in both counties was discussed briefly during a noon meeting of county commissioners.
County Manager Jon Peacock broke the news, and commissioners were in general support of the temporary closure, with some expressing dismay that truckers were blatantly ignoring the law banning commercial vehicles longer than 35 feet from using the pass.
“One of my concerns,” said Commissioner Patti Clapper, “is we have to look at our other neighbors. By closing Independence Pass, it shoves all the traffic over to McClure [Pass] or over to Meeker and through Rifle. And they are already packed. I’m not sure what the best solution is.”
Clapper floated the idea of bringing in the National Guard and posting them at Independence Pass to keep the large tractor-trailer rigs away, “or anything big,” only allowing passenger vehicles to cross through, relieving pressure on other detour locations.
No information on whether that request is under consideration was available at press time.