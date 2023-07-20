The Aspen Daily News has been chosen by the city of Aspen to publish legal notices through the end of the year, with an option to renew four one-year contracts.
ADN Publisher David Cook said the contract reflects the hard work the entire newspaper staff has put into daily operations and its other local publications. The newspaper staff is completely composed of Roaring Fork Valley residents.
“Everyone who works at the Aspen Daily News lives here,” Cook said. “As residents of this community it’s an honor for us to receive this designation. Every town should award the designation to the organization that’s doing the good work of community journalism.”
The newspaper has never held the city’s legal contract since the newspaper’s founding in July 1978. Last year, Pitkin County governmental leaders made a similar decision, selecting the Aspen Daily News as its “official newspaper of record for legal notices and advertisements.” The county’s resolution took effect July 29, 2022.
The contract must still be approved by the Aspen City Council. The item is expected to be listed for consideration on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
A “notice of award” received by Cook earlier this week says the ADN was the low bidder for the contract, previously held by The Aspen Times, which also had held the county’s business to publish legal notices prior to August 2022. The city’s contract terms say the business is not to receive more than $25,000 annually.
At the time of the county’s decision, some commissioners noted the many changes that had occurred at The Times, including the December 2021 purchase of its owner, Nevada-based Swift Communications, by Ogden Newspapers, a larger newspaper chain based in West Virginia.
In early 2022 and under new ownership, the newspaper ran into other issues, including a lawsuit later settled out of court and allegations from staff that the company was suppressing news related to the lawsuit and its plaintiff, the purchaser of land and rights to a development project near Lift 1A at the base of Aspen Mountain; and the subsequent erosion of its experienced staff. The issues led to national media attention and criticism primarily aimed at Ogden.
“In this stage of the lifecycle of community news organizations, it speaks very loudly for an independently owned and operated newspaper to earn the designation, at a time when independent publishers are going away,” Cook said. “It’s becoming more and more rare for a family-owned or locally-owned operation to gain these designations over a much larger organization.
“It’s been our charge to do the small things, and everything, correct. Report the news in a timely manner, thoroughly and with quality. Digging for news and not waiting for press releases to come in. To me it’s all about the reporting, and accountability in our practices,” Cook added.
The city’s correspondence from Procurement Specialist JoAnna Coffee thanks and congratulates the Aspen Daily News for its bid.