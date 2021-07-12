When the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet announced in March that the organization would be dissolving its dance company after a quarter-century run, it wasn’t just the community at large that suffered. The dancers themselves — already having been without opportunity to perform in a year — were left without many options.
Some moved. Others took whatever jobs were available. Most missed dance.
One such artist was Laurel Jenny Winton, who decided her career in Aspen wasn’t going to end with the curtain closing on AFSB. Rather, Winton — whose artistic resume includes dancing with Chicago-based Joffrey Ballet before coming to AFSB, International Broadway Tour as Penny in “Dirty Dancing” and television, co-starring in CBS’ “Bull” — founded Dance Aspen and invited her colleagues to join her endeavor.
“Obviously, after the resident company closed, we were all devastated,” Winton recalled. “we identify with the community here; a lot of us have planted roots, bought houses, started families, and we were kind of in a position where we were like, we could either retire our careers which we’ve been working on our whole lives to stay in Aspen, or we could leave Aspen to go find new jobs. A lot of us thought those were really sucky situations.”
So Winton filed for a 501(c)3 to establish her nonprofit resident dance company and reached out to her network for help. Katie Bolaños — who counts 16 seasons with ASFB in her career — joined Dance Aspen as rehearsal director. Sadie Brown, in her eighth season with ASFB when the company shuttered, handles development. Kaya Wolsey is a dancer, teacher and choreographer who was among ASFB’s newer members, having joined in May of 2019. She is now in charge of marketing for Dance Aspen. Rounding out the company is the lone male dancer, Anthony Tiedeman, a Juilliard School graduate who spent five seasons with ASFB.
“Everyone’s been deprived artistically for such a long time, the momentum is amazing. We’re really hopping on that train, taking advantage of the people who want to be a part of rebuilding the arts community here. Every one of us, we all come from different places in terms of our upbringing and our previous professional experience,” Winton said. “We all came to Aspen for Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. It was such an amazing place, such an amazing company, such amazing leaders. We all have those connections from our previous careers and previous lives that are coming together with this new organization.”
They’re some of the best ballet dancers in the industry, choreographer and Dance Aspen Artistic Producer Ben Needham-Wood said.
“Truthfully, from someone who came in and choreographed with the company, they are some of the most talented dancers I’ve ever worked with. They are revered as some of the top contemporary ballet dancers in the world — they have that sector within the dance community,” he said. “So to work with them was a gift.”
Needham-Wood is based in San Francisco and knows Winton through a mutual friend in the dance world. When three years ago he earned a fellowship with Amy Seiwert Imagery to learn artistic administrative direction in addition to his existing experience as a choreographer, Needham-Wood said he was happy to put those skills to use to help another friend: Winton.
“So when everything happened with ASFB, Laurel called me,” he said. “She was interested in having me choreograph but also someone who understood and a little more about getting companies started and to be a sounding board when taking the steps that no one teaches us — no one teaches us how to start a new ballet company. She knows this is something I had been studying for several years.”
It’s been a whirlwind learning curve, but Winton said more than anything, her biggest takeaway is one of gratitude for the overwhelming support she’s received from the community. Needham-Wood, for instance, donated a newly created piece that will be performed in August as part of the Boulder Arts Outdoors festival. Additionally, renowned choreographers Penny Saunders and Danielle Rowe did the same.
“It’s really great. It’s almost like I have to keep running to keep up with the momentum of it because we’ve got so much to do in such a short amount of time,” she said. “Everyone’s got a different work schedule now because we all have part-time jobs, so managing that and really doing what works for everyone which is definitely a challenge but something we’re willing to work together on, which is really cool.”
Needham-Wood only just named his creation a few days ago, he said Sunday: Sow/Water/Grow. He and the dancers worked on it when he was in Aspen a few weeks ago and the intention behind the choreography is to reflect the intention behind Dance Aspen.
“They were stripped of this thing that connected them to their community. This was a moment where, with Dance Aspen, these artists were able to come back to that thing that had given them a purpose,” he said. “There was this recognition that what we’re doing is very organic; it’s a natural reaction that we all hold when our circumstances change. We’re sowing the garden, we’re planting our roots deep. We’re going to water this thing, we’re going to let it slowly mature, and we’re going to grow it [into something] that will hopefully become a pillar for the cultural institutions that Aspen holds for the future.”
Of course, to grow a dance company — as with any nonprofit organization — requires funding. That’s an arena in which Winton finds herself stretching beyond her comfort zone. But it’s well worth it in order to create a home for dance in Aspen once again, she emphasized.
“We are not paying ourselves yet. We are just trying to cover minimal costs. I have been doing some stuff out of pocket because I’m trying to get some stuff off of the ground. Taking care of the choreographers as much as we can—- so paying them first before we pay ourselves. Fundraising is so crucial this summer,” she said. “Fundraising is most challenging for me personally because I’ve never had to ask people for money, which is a hard thing to do. It’s definitely a steep learning curve.”