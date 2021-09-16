As the Aspen arts and cultural sphere reassembles this summer, there is still a huge piece missing — a piece that held a special presence within the valley, an art form cherished by the vast community. Soon, however, the pieces will fall into place.
On Friday, Aspen’s newest and only resident dance company, DanceAspen, will debut at the Wheeler Opera House with a one-night-only contemporary ballet performance, “The Pieces Fall.”
Laurel Jenny Winton, DanceAspen founder and executive director, explained that the show is a conglomeration of many different works — works from world-renowned choreographers who have offered their pieces as donations, including Danielle Rowe, Penny Saunders, Ben Needham-Wood, as well as works from the artists within the company such as Matthew Gilmore.
“‘The Pieces Fall’ resonates to me as the pieces falling into place with the struggles that we’ve recently faced,” said Winton. “I want kids to be there and see what they can achieve if they work and train really hard; I want adults and everyone to be there so that people can just have this moment of, you know, we’ve gone through these crazy two years, but we don’t have to lose everything that makes us human, like beautiful art.”
Composed of solos, duets, trios and a final group piece choreographed by Needham-Wood, the dancers will fuse the technique of classical ballet with the humanity of contemporary dance to tell a compelling story through movement, emotion and artistry.
“It’s innovative, it’s new, we each have our own personalities that we put into it, building on the structure of ballet,” Winton said. “I hope Friday’s performance opens everybody’s eyes to what we can offer in terms of high-caliber art.”
The artists have been rehearsing for months, working around each other’s schedules — which often include full-time jobs — and coming together for chunks of rehearsal time based on when the visiting choreographers could travel to the valley. Winton, who has not performed since before the pandemic hit in March 2020, also discussed the challenges of the dancers quickly getting their bodies back into the discipline, an art form that requires extreme athleticism.
“The narrative behind this performance is to not give up — to show people what can be done when everybody works together and is focused on one goal and doesn’t give up on their dream despite whatever obstacles show up,” Winton said.
DanceAspen was founded and built on this exact narrative. According to Winton, all but one of the company’s artists previously danced for the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, the valley’s influential, beloved dance company that dissolved in March.
Many of the ASFB company dancers, including Winton, were determined to find a way to maintain their lives here and continue dancing. Winton began reaching out to community members and cultural institutions and found that people really wanted dance to continue in this community.
“Dance has had a strong presence here because of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and my bosses at that amazing company, Tom and JP, built a platform for education and exposure with what we do, so we wanted to carry that on and make it grow,” Winton said. “Our goal with DanceAspen is to reach every facet of the community from down valley to up valley because it’s important that people from all ages and backgrounds in the Roaring Fork community have access to this kind of dance.”
Around the same time the ASFB residency program shut down, Lisa Rigsby Peterson moved into town and took over as the new executive director at the Wheeler Opera House. Through Winton’s community outreach efforts for support in starting DanceAspen, she became in touch with Rigsby Peterson.
“As our conversations evolved, I learned more about what Laurel was interested in doing and how passionate she was and the work that could still happen from really talented, committed and passionate artists,” Rigsby Peterson said. “I became really interested in seeing if there was a way that we, at the Wheeler, could help them.”
Rigsby Peterson knew the importance of ASFB to the valley, mentioning how people love dance in Aspen and that there’s been a hole in that particular area. Eager to fill this hole, Rigsby Peterson has been working with Winton to put on “The Pieces Fall,” which will be the second “Wheeler-presents show” since March 2020, according to Rigsby Peterson.
“There’s such excitement around being able to present dancers who’ve formed a new company, especially because it’s artist-centered and created — the dancers themselves are the ones building the company around them,” Rigsby Peterson said. “To have that kind of caliber of work at the Wheeler and to have the community see these familiar faces and experience it in a different way, it fills a need, or it fills a vacuum that was left when the ASFB company dissolved.”
Though some of the company’s artists have performed at venues around the area, such as the Boulder Arts Outdoors festival in August, Friday night marks DanceAspen’s first full evening of programming and first performance for the community.
“To be able to bring professional, exciting, new artistic work in the dance arena here through the Wheeler, I think is really important for us as a presenter and as a community institution,” Rigsby Peterson said.
Following its debut, Winton aspires for DanceAspen to become a sustainable, year-round resident dance company, emphasizing that this is something the community strongly needs.
“DanceAspen got started out of necessity more than anything else,” Winton said. “There’s a lot of things that come in and out — like Food and Wine, the Music Festival — and that’s great, but to have our own dance company here, one that everyone’s really proud of and one in which members of our community know the individuals and dancers in the company, is a wonderful achievement to have.”
“The Pieces Fall” debuts at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are still available for purchase, ranging from $35-$55, depending on seating levels.