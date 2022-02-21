DanceAspen returns to the Wheeler Opera House on March 4 and 5 for a two-night performance entitled “Elevated.” The all-female choreographed production will feature world premieres and showcase the resilience and supreme artistry of the valley’s newly-formed, local resident dance company.
Following DanceAspen’s successful debut performance “The Pieces Fall” — which was a sold-out, single-night show that took place at the Wheeler this past September — the small group of passionate dancers were determined to bring things to the next level, explains DanceAspen Founder and Executive Director Laurel Jenny Winton.
“‘The Pieces Fall’ was serendipitous, unexpected and very sporadic in terms of our ability to rehearse, and it was such a successful first show,” Winton said. “’Elevated’ is like, OK, we’ve done this and we’re here to stay. Now, we’re gonna bring things to the next level. Now, we’re really bringing the fire.”
Winton, who will not be performing in “Elevated” due to her immense role in coordinating everything behind the scenes, said the two-night production features four very different pieces, two of which are brand new creations.
The show will run a little over an hour both nights, explains Winton, and includes the four powerful performances, a short film and a live musical performance by Juilliard graduate Erica Ogihara, which will pair with video clips capturing a few DanceAspen artists improvising around parts of Aspen Mountain.
DanceAspen is also partnering with the Hotel Jerome to host a VIP “Exclusive Evening with the Artists” on March 4 in celebration of International Women’s Month and the opening night of “Elevated.” For a $295 ticket, VIP attendees can enjoy a cocktail hour with the visiting choreographers at Bad Harriet prior to the show and then will return to the Jerome after for a three-course, wine-paired dinner with the DanceAspen dancers.
“This show is really special because we’re presenting two brand new premieres for the company,” Winton said. “And this is really the first time that we’ve been able to spend several weeks with new choreographers choreographing directly on the DanceAspen dancers.”
Winton worked to bring in three world-renowned women choreographers for the pieces in “Elevated” — naturally curating a completely female-driven production to be showcased the first week of International Women’s Month.
“We didn’t force this at all, it kind of all just came together this way,” Winton said. “And, you know, we’re a female founded company, so it’s a special token to us really wanting to spotlight and give everyone a voice.”
Guest choreographers Ana Maria Lucaciu and Danielle Rowe each traveled to Aspen to create the two premiere pieces that will be featured in “Elevated,” working with the DanceAspen dancers in a hands-on, collaborative setting. Winton mentioned that the company will also bring back a crowd favorite choreographed by Rowe from “The Pieces Fall” entitled “For Pixie.”
The third contributing choreographer, Caili Quan, worked with the artists over Zoom, rehearsing a piece she had originally set for a company based out of Philadelphia called BalletX. Quan’s fun, athletic piece “Press Play” features four female dancers dressed in pantsuits, explains Winton, and the DanceAspen artists are eager to premiere the energetic act in Aspen.
Company artist Matthew Gilmore, who is casted in both Lucaciu and Rowe’s new choreographic works, said he was thrilled to finally be able to be back in the studio altogether and looks forward to bringing more larger-group pieces to the Wheeler stage this time around.
“I love being involved in the new creation process for both of these choreographers — that’s what really excites a dancer, excites an artist, being in the studio creating,” Gilmore said. “The two works that I’m in, they’re both very, very different, which is also exciting as a dancer — to step into two different worlds and be challenged to discover the aspects of each.”
“The Pieces Fall” consisted of more solo and duet pieces, explains Gilmore, because the dancers were more restricted in terms of communal rehearsals under the circumstances of COVID-19.
In the months leading up to “Elevated,” the DanceAspen artists have been able to take classes together and rehearse in the Dance Progressions studio space, allowing for greater collaboration and larger-group pieces for this program.
“’Elevated’ is definitely more of a curated show, we’ve put in a lot of planning and time,” Gilmore said. “It’s bringing the company to a new level, for sure, and bringing our dancing to new levels.”
Gilmore mentioned how the premiere piece by Rowe incorporates all of the company dancers, and he emphasized how great it’s been to have the tight-knit group back in the studio for rehearsals.
Anthony Tiedeman, DanceAspen artist, described the group’s motivation to keep working together to grow the company through every performance.
“I think the success of ‘The Pieces Fall’ and producing our first show really proved to ourselves that dance is necessary and essential to Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley,” Tiedeman said. “So I’m really excited to take the company and take ourselves to the next level.”
DanceAspen is currently made up of seven company members, most of whom previously danced together with the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. After the ASFB resident company dissolved, the young artists have been committed to preserving their art and practice in the Roaring Fork Valley. For over seven months, DanceAspen has been partnering with other local organizations to provide the community with high-caliber dance.
“We’re a really solid group and it’s working out really well,” Winton said. “Everyone is still working in so many different facets of the company, from making costumes to marketing and we all take turns teaching class — it’s a wonderful little family that we’ve recollected.”
Following ASFB’s recent announcement about returning to live performance, Winton said that there’s been some confusion in the community.
“It is my understanding that Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has dissolved its resident dance company and shifted its focus to presenting visiting dance companies in Aspen,” Winton said. “DanceAspen’s mission is to cultivate locally produced, high-caliber dance with local dancers throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.”
Winton expressed her gratitude toward the community for supporting the growth of the resident dance company. She mentioned how Oliver Smith Jeweler is sponsoring the campaign for “Elevated” and the Zadig & Voltaire store in town is donating a percentage of all full-priced sales to DanceAspen through Feb. 28.
Through community collaborations and in working with world-renowned choreographers, DanceAspen is “spreading its web” even further within the dance industry, Winton commented. She hopes that the two nights of “Elevated” spark curiosity and inspiration among audience members.
“If you believe in something enough, you can make it happen,” Winton said. “We really want to give back as much as we’ve gotten from the community and dance is our way of doing so — it’s our passion we want to share with everybody.”
“Elevated” will begin at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 and 5. Tickets range from $35-$65 and are available to purchase through aspenshowtix.com. Tickets for the VIP experience on March 4 at the Hotel Jerome are separate and can be purchased on Tock.