The Aspen outpost of the “world’s best bar” is adjusting its concept locally and relocating from its prominent space at the base of Ajax to embark on a yearlong residency at The St. Regis’ Chefs Club.
A historic and celebrated bar and restaurant in New York, Dante opened its Aspen location in partnership with The Snow Lodge late last December. What will occupy the confines of the notable slopeside venue — which over the past several years has seen a revolving door of tenants, mostly from New York — is to be determined.
“After the winter season, which was a really great season and very successful on a number of fronts, we engaged with the Chefs Club to do a year-round Dante project that is a little more culinary and drinks-forward, as opposed to the après moment that really dominated what we did up at [Dante at The Snow Lodge],” Dante owner Linden Pride, a native of Australia and a New Yorker for more than a decade, said via phone Friday.
Capitalizing on the St. Regis’ expansive patio, Pride described the outdoor component as an “Italian garden” with an emphasis on spritzes, shared plates and a Negroni fountain.
The restaurant will be open all day, starting with a “health-conscious Australian brunch” that will feature fresh, seasonal ingredients, according to a statement from Dante that will be released today. Beyond brunch, the menu will play off a coastal Italian influence and Dante’s creative cocktail program. Another highlight is an aperitivo hour, featuring $10 Negronis and select cocktails, Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Aspen concept, slated to open the third week of June, will be “a celebration of our two restaurants in New York,” Pride said.
Pride and his wife, Nathalie Hudson, purchased the storied, more-than-a-century-old Caffe Dante from its former owners in 2015. Since then, Dante has earned scores of international accolades — like “best bar in the world” by Tales of the Cocktail and World’s 50 Best alike. The success of Dante even led Pride and Hudson to open a second Manhattan location last summer in spite of the pandemic that’s ravaged the food and beverage industry. The husband-wife duo are the sole proprietors and spend their time between New York and Aspen.
In other Aspen restaurant news, Tatanka Western Bistro recently changed hands, though what will occupy the downtown space remains to be seen. The owner could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts.
Over on the Hyman Mall, what’s been known for several years as Hops Culture rebranded and reopened Saturday as “Idylwilde,” in partnership with the Carbondale-based brewing company of the same name.
With a simple menu that focuses on American comfort food, Idylwilde general manager Rimantas Valavicius called it a “beer-concept restaurant.”
The bar and restaurant will be open for brunch beginning this weekend, lunch, dinner and late-night Thursday to Saturday.
“We basically will accommodate everybody,” Valavicius said Sunday.