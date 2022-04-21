A basic plan has emerged for the reopening of the homeless day shelter at Pitkin County’s health and human services building off Castle Creek Road.
Lindsay Maisch, the county’s human services director, said the day shelter — which closed on March 31 when its longtime operator ceased its operations — would reopen on May 1. It will be overseen by Recovery Resources, a nonprofit that has been assisting the county in securing grants and providing case management for area homeless people. The nonprofit recently submitted a proposal that has been accepted by a local stakeholder committee.
And that’s not all, she said. Recovery Resources also plans to open a winter overnight shelter in the same day shelter space come next winter.
“We’ve made some great progress,” Maisch said.
In recent years, the winter emergency shelter — under management by 13-year nonprofit and day shelter operator Aspen Homeless Shelter — occupied different venues and did not have a home in the winter of 2020-21. For many years, it occupied the basement of St. Mary Catholic Church from November through March.
In the cold months of 2020-21, the county had an encampment for homeless individuals in the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot that provided electricity, heat, restrooms and other amenities to those who needed them. The “Safe Outdoor Space” camp, as it was called, was opened in April 2020 as a refuge from the pandemic and was dismantled in October.
In November and December last year, under joint management with Recovery Resources, the overnight shelter was at the Aspen Chapel for less than two months before Aspen Homeless Shelter announced it would cease all operations by the end of March. The chair of the nonprofit’s board stated in a late-December letter that “a more robust response” was required to serve homeless people in the area.
Recovery Resources cannot reopen the day shelter until a lease is approved by the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners. The matter is expected to come up at a BOCC meeting next week, Maisch said.
The new plan for the day shelter also needs city of Aspen “change of use” approval, according to Maisch, so that clients will be able to stay in the space overnight when the winter shelter opens.
She added that the space is currently being remodeled and cleaned so that Recovery Resources can begin its work. Aspen Homeless Shelter vacated the space early this month.
Once reopened, clients can use the day shelter to get meals, showers, clothing and other services. Though it’s not open yet, Recovery Resources has continued to fill the temporary gap by helping clients with case management services and other needs, Maisch said.
“Case managers from Recovery Resources are working with individuals to get their basic needs met in the meantime by getting showers, food and laundry to our unsheltered friends in other locations around our community,” Maisch said in an email to a local coalition of stakeholders that has been addressing issues related to homelessness.
Recovery Resources founder and CEO Janelle Duhon did not return a phone message on Wednesday seeking comment.
However, in the proposal to the county, Duhon said the nonprofit would need financial support from local governments and other partners in order to make the plan work.