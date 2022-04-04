The day shelter that provides multiple services to the homeless — which operates from space in Pitkin County’s health and human services building near Aspen Valley Hospital — will be closed this week.
News of the closure was included in a Friday email from Lindsay Maisch, the county’s director of human services, to stakeholders who participate in a local coalition that has been working over the past few years to address issues related to “housing instability,” with the goal of ending homelessness.
The closure is needed to give new operators time to address “food licensing and facilities needs,” according to Maisch.
“The [day shelter] will be closed next week and all clients have been informed,” she wrote. “Case management will still be available for clients while the space is being cleaned and updated to address immediate concerns/needs.”
The nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter, which ran the day shelter for several years, announced in December that it would bring its operations to a halt at the end of March. On Friday, the first day of April, the seven-day-a-week shelter was closed.
Another nonprofit, Recovery Resources, which operates a detox unit in the same building and has been contracted by the county to seek government grants for a variety of purposes, plans to operate the day shelter temporarily until a permanent tenant for the space is determined, Maisch’s email said.
No date was listed in the email for Recovery Resources’ temporary reopening of the facility. It suggests that the closure will be for a week, and that once reopened, it will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Once the facilities needs are addressed, Recovery Resources will be providing ongoing support for basic needs including showers, laundry and food services,” the email says. “This is a shift from being open seven days a week.”
Case managers will continue to help local homeless with various services and to help them plan for weekends when the day shelter reopens in a temporary capacity, the email continues.
As for the long-term use of the day shelter space vacated by Aspen Homeless Shelter, Maisch’s email states that a review committee has received a proposal from a prospective tenant and is requesting additional information. The email doesn’t say whether the tenant is looking to operate the shelter.
“The vendor has until mid-April to respond, where a decision will be made on how the space will be utilized moving forward. … Pitkin County Health and Human Services would like to express extreme gratitude to Recovery Resources for volunteering to continue offering basic services to our community until we have a better understanding of what the space will be used for,” the email adds.
County officials could not immediately be reached for comment over the weekend.
Aside from the day shelter, the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter ran an overnight seasonal shelter for many years at multiple locations, chiefly St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen. This past winter, an overnight shelter opened Nov. 1 at the Aspen Chapel.
It was managed jointly by Aspen Homeless Shelter and Recovery Resources. However, on Dec. 23, AHS announced it would be transitioning to a close on March 31 — and that the overnight winter shelter would be closing the next morning, on Christmas Eve.
A January “point-in-time” count of the area’s homeless population was provided at a recent meeting of the coalition. The number was recorded as 70 in Pitkin County and 114 in Garfield County.
In December, Aspen Homeless Shelter board chairman Bill Hodges said in a prepared statement that an organization capable of delivering services “that can sustainably meet the needs of today” was needed to emerge in the nonprofit’s place.
The announcements late last year followed news in October of the retirement of Dr. Vince Savage, longtime AHS director. He and others in the community created the nonprofit 14 years ago.