“I was so scared.”
Those were the words the victim of the alleged assault that, according to his account, took place overnight in a Willits neighborhood condo complex Aug. 26 and into the early morning hours of Aug. 27 kept repeating during a weekend interview following the ordeal.
The alleged victim had been at a tavern in the Willits shopping center when, at about 10:30 p.m. that Wednesday, Daniel Wettstein, 35, invited him back to his home to have a few more beers, he said after being released from St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. He’d been care-flighted to the higher-care facility after initially being transported to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs by Basalt police Aug. 27.
“And I said, ‘Yeah, why not?’” he recounted, still nursing his many wounds from the alleged incident. He’s staying at an undisclosed location out of fear.
At first, the night didn’t seem abnormal. He and Wettstein went back to the condo complex and had a few beers and conversation. Wettstein’s housemate, Mustafa Muhammad, 23, arrived subsequently with another man in tow, the victim recalled.
And, just as Muhammad would later relay to Basalt Police Sergeant Aaron Munch, per an affidavit, they had been boxing before things took a decidedly dark turn.
“But right before, we playing — we play a little bit of boxing, before everything happened,” the victim said. “After they kicked me and beat me so bad, they were going to blame me. They say, ‘If you go to the cops, we going to tell the cops you a boxer, and that’s why we beat your ass.’”
In the time between “play boxing” and an alleged hourslong assault that led to hospitalizations, a disagreement ensued after Muhammad allegedly, from the victim’s perspective, threatened the fourth man while the three — Wettstein apparently remained in the kitchen — were smoking cigarettes.
“I say, ‘What are you doing? Don’t do anything stupid. No, no, no, no,’” the victim said. “So I [go back and] tell Danny, ‘Danny, this isn’t right.’”
The fourth man — likely sensing trouble, the victim presumed — subsequently left the property, he said.
“Ten minutes later, they’re talking in the garage. They call me, ‘Come to the garage,’” he continued. “They close the door. They got a gun. The black guy gave me a full punch, so bad: ‘Why you tell Danny that I say this?’ Second punch, with a bottle over my head. I say, ‘Slow down, guys! Calm down, calm down!’”
But the alleged beatings continued for another five hours, he estimated.
“‘You wanna die, motherf---er? You talking s----! This guy right here is my brother! You make a mistake, you gonna die!’” the victim remembered them taking turns shouting as they allegedly kicked him in the back, ribs and head. “I was so scared.”
Ultimately — after allegedly being ordered to remove his clothes and take a shower and then subsequently being threatened with both a screwdriver and a knife that Thursday morning — the victim was able to escape the premises, but not without further injury.
The opportunity came when Muhammad allegedly took the man into a separate bedroom after he’d showered and it was just the two men together, he said.
“I take the screwdriver and his knife out of his hands, so that’s why I cut my finger,” the victim continued, gesturing toward his bandaged hand. “And then he starts screaming, ‘Danny, Danny! Help me! [The victim’s] going to escape!’ Danny was in the living room.”
It was at that moment that the man was able to barricade himself in another bedroom and call for help from the second-story window. At that point, he genuinely believed he was going to die one way or another — either at the hands of his keepers or from the fall of jumping out the window — and in an adrenaline-filled moment, chose the latter.
“My poor hand was bleeding, my nose. Blood everywhere. My knee was bleeding so bad — they hit me with a gun here,” he said, pointing to a gash on his right knee. “Painful, all over my body. But, it’s now or never. Look at my face. They destroyed my face. I’m lucky I’m still here.”
Myriad law enforcement agencies responded to emergency calls that Thursday at about 10:30 a.m., by which time the victim was in the care of a neighbor in a nearby garage. Wettstein was arrested just before noon, but it wasn’t until the Eagle County Special Operations Unit — essentially a SWAT team — arrived on scene that they successfully made contact with Muhammad more than two hours later.
Both men were booked into the Eagle County Jail. Wettstein, of Carbondale, retained Michael Fox, of Kalamaya Goscha, for his legal counsel. Muhammad, from California, is being represented by the public defender.
On Friday, the Eagle County District Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against both parties. They each face three counts of class 3 felony assault, one count of class 4 felony second-degree kidnapping, two counts of class 4 felony second-degree assault and at least one count of class 5 felony menacing. Additionally, both men have been charged with two counts of drug felonies.
Wettstein also faces class 6 felony tampering with evidence, and the alleged incident has netted Muhammad class 4 felony robbery and an additional class 6 felony for violating his bond conditions.
Meanwhile, the victim continues to fear for his life, he said.
“Danny Boy say, ‘Listen, you call the cops? Swear to god, I’m going to get out of prison, and I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill you, that’s for sure,’” he alleged.
Wettstein and Muhammad both are due in Eagle County District Court Sept. 8 for initial hearings.