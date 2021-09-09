There’s still time — by the close of the business today, in fact — to apply for membership to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Advisory Board that will be created this fall.
Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said there’s no firm deadline, but suggested that those who are interested should submit their applications by 4 p.m. Board seats will be open to anyone who lives in the Roaring Fork Valley, but the makeup of the entity will emphasize full-time Pitkin County residents, he said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 42 applications had been received, indicating “incredibly high interest for a citizen board,” Bartholomew said Wednesday.
Creation of an airport advisory board was one of the recommendations that came out of the 2019-20 ASE Vision community process and the resulting “Common Ground recommendations” that provide a general blueprint for future airport redevelopment. To apply, visit PitkinCounty.com/CitizenBoards.
Bartholomew said he’s looking forward to working with the new board. There will be seven voting members, two nonvoting alternates and three nonvoting representatives: one each from the Aspen City Council and town councils of Snowmass Village and Basalt. Their three-year terms will be staggered, and to accommodate that, some members initially will serve one- and two-year terms.
“It’s about getting a group of individuals together and, initially, it will be a bit of an educational process for everybody,” he said, “getting people used to how an airport operates. Some will know, and some will most likely be pilots or people with an aviation background, but others may not know. We have to get them up to speed on areas where we can make changes and where we can’t, because some [potential changes] may not be allowed by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“We’ll have to walk through the issues and prioritize them, because there are a number of them on the table. I think it’s going to be a good process. I enjoy working with boards like this; I think they give us good outcomes,” Bartholomew continued.
To be considered, applicants must be able to meet monthly, either virtually or in person. The meetings will be held at the Airport Operations Center on Owl Creek Road.
Once all the applications are in, Pitkin County commissioners will go through the process of reviewing the candidates and choosing board members — a process that might not be completed until sometime in November, Bartholomew said.
The board won’t be involved in day-to-day airport operations, he said, but instead will look at the big picture: everything from the proposed redevelopment of the terminal building and “customer experience” to environmental issues related to greenhouse gas emissions and noise.
“They may want to take a look at rewarding the aircraft operators who are flying quiet,” Bartholomew said.
And, the committee likely will be tasked at some point with revisiting the controversial recommendation from the overarching ASE Vision committee to widen the runway so that planes with a wingspan greater than 95 feet can fly into the local airport. This recommendation generally was based on the stated belief by airport officials, consultants and other expansion proponents that the 70-seat CRJ-700 commercial aircraft on which the airlines rely to serve the Aspen market will be phased out over the coming years.
Much of the ASE Vision process in 2019 and 2020 focused on what types of aircraft would be the best fit for the local airport in terms of seat capacity, noise and environmental impacts, with some pointing to the attributes of the 140-passenger Bombardier Airbus A220. Some ASE Vision critics claimed that the process was largely an attempt by certain community decision makers to pave the way for bigger aircraft flying into Aspen — such as the Boeing 737.
The advisory board likely will set priorities and timelines for actions, with the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners being the ultimate decider, Bartholomew said. The advisory board also will need to determine what issues are controlled by the BOCC and what fall under the authority of the FAA. Airport staff will assist the advisory board with whatever information is needed.
Another ASE Vision recommendation was that the runway alignment not change. A 2018 Environmental Impact Statement was conducted on the premise, recommending that the alignment move farther to the west. It remains to be seen whether another EIS will be required, given the consensus to use the current alignment, Bartholomew said.
“We may have to go through some sort of environmental process,” he said, “a reevaluation … maybe an EIS-light.”
Additional background information about the new board, including its bylaws, is available at pitkincounty.com/698/Airport-Advisory-Board.
“We hope to have diverse representation from Pitkin County and the Roaring Fork Valley,” Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said in a news release earlier this summer. “We’re looking for people who are passionate about our airport and its role in our community — and who are willing to dive deep into technical and operational questions in order to advise the BOCC on how to achieve the best possible airport now and into the future.”