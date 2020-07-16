Pitkin County officials are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man found in the bathroom of an Aspen Village gas station Wednesday evening.
The man — who has yet to be identified, pending an autopsy — had been unresponsive in the restroom of the Woody Creek Station for roughly 20 minutes before emergency dispatchers received the call at 5:41 p.m.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene and, with permission from the gas station manager, broke down the door.
While tragic, investigators don’t believe the incident to be indicative of foul play or a greater community threat, said Alex Burchetta, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office director of operations.
“We don’t believe there’s any threat to the safety of the public; we believe this to be an isolated event,” he said. “We’re terribly sorry for the circumstances for his family.”
The Pitkin County Coroner's Office conducted a Thursday morning autopsy, and those results are expected later Thursday afternoon, Burchetta said. At that point, it’s likely that the man’s identity will be announced, so long as officials are immediately successful in notifying next of kin.
This is a developing story that will be updated.