Fat City Gallery Director and Curator D.J. Watkins has helped to preserve the countercultural spirit and history of Aspen for the past decade.
Next Thursday will mark the end of an era, for Fat City Gallery will officially close — a Gonzo grand finale for freaks, artists, intellectuals and all of the community to commemorate the radical stories of Aspen.
Over the years, Watkins has been sharing Aspen’s story across various creative mediums, from his signature “Gonzo” art exhibitions featuring the momentous Hunter S. Thompson, Thomas W. Benton and Ralph Steadman, to his “Freak Power” book and film. His local art gallery space (previously Gonzo Gallery in different locations) has served as the central storytelling platform, a local hangout spot and a home base for the community to engage with its progressive past and hold onto its changing present.
Leading up to the gallery’s closure, Watkins is returning to his roots, bringing out the works that best represent his curatorial history, as well as offering a bargain for nearly everything left in his inventory.
The final exhibition, running now through Sept. 30, includes paintings, political posters and vintage silkscreen prints by Benton, “one-of-a-kind” works and gunshot art by Steadman and a few remaining Gonzo pieces that are not part of the “Freak Power” collection.
“A lot of these works, I’ve never felt comfortable selling,” Watkins said. “But the focus is to showcase the history of what I’ve done, so I’m pulling out some of my most-treasured, historical Benton posters — things that have never been available before.”
Additionally, Watkins is hosting a few closing events, all of which are free and open to the public. Starting tonight from 7 to 9 p.m., the Aspen-based reggae band “Prezence” will put on a celebratory performance at Fat City Gallery. On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., the venue will host Aspen Mayor Torre and Matthew L. Moseley, author, communication strategist and “an old Gonzo soul,” as characterized by Watkins, for a discussion on Moseley’s recent book “Ignition: Superior Communication Strategies for Creating Stronger Connections.”
The final event on Thursday will take place outside in front of the gallery and feature a “rotating cast of talented musicians,” including Garland Burton, Lydia Bain and Watkins himself. Watkins mentioned how during the closing party, he will “entertain all reasonable offers” for his remaining collection.
“One of the things I’m focused on with this final show and these closing events is finding clients and locals who appreciate this history, finding good homes for what I’ve collected over the years,” Watkins said. “I want people to know that if they ever wanted Gonzo-related art or Hunter-related art or Tom Benton-related art, this next week will kind of be the last chance.”
Though he does not put it past the realms of possibility, Watkins has no plans to reopen a gallery at the moment. However, if he were to eventually open another local art gallery, Watkins said he would stray away from his Gonzo-Hunter S. Thompson theme and show young artists and different types of art.
“As much as I love my place being a center for the community, it’s time to put my energy into other creative endeavors so that I can spread the Aspen story to other places around the world,” Watkins said.
While Watkins has closed his gallery spaces in the past to pursue alternative endeavors, the first time to write “Freak Power: Hunter S. Thompson’s Campaign for Sheriff” and the second to direct and produce the movie “Freak Power: The Ballot or the Bomb,” this time around, the multiplatform storyteller is ready to take on many different major projects.
One of these projects is the re-publication of the book “To Aspen and Back,” which was written by journalist Peggy Clifford and originally published in 1980. Watkins has been working with the Aspen Historical Society and National Geographic Photographer David Hiser to re-image the nonfiction chronicle as a coffee table style book with a photo on each page illustrating Aspen’s history.
Watkins also has a handful of film-related projects he looks forward to focusing on, including re-promoting and re-engaging with “Freak Power: The Ballot or the Bomb,” and other film ideas related to the Aspen community and the town’s history.
In addition to his literary and film endeavors, Watkins will continue cataloging and curating all of the original Hunter S. Thompson artworks and focus on finding new venues to showcase his traveling “Freak Power” exhibition, nationally and internationally.
“Obviously, it fits here, and it’s powerful to see here, but I want to bring the art I represent to other places,” Watkins said. “A lot of people in Aspen have seen it already, they know it exists, they know the history, and if I can take it to engaging, exciting places elsewhere, I think it will help spread the history — help spread the Aspen story.”
The “Freak Power” traveling exhibition was recently on display at Poster House in New York City, and according to Watkins, the show will make its way to the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History in California in May 2022.
While Watkins is eager to spread his storytelling beyond the valley, part of him feels sad about no longer running a local gallery, expressing how honored he was to show the works of local artists this summer, including Wally Graham, Teal Wilson and Laura Betti.
“Giving a platform to local artists is something I’m really passionate about, and I think there’s still going to be a strong presence for local artists in town,” Watkins said. “I’m encouraged by Hexton Gallery highlighting local artists, I’ve always admired the work that Skye does in her gallery, Ajax just did the Space Station, and I feel like a lot of these international galleries, too, are figuring out that they want to show local artists, so it’s great to see a lot of the artists that I’ve worked with getting platforms in other venues.”
With his short-term lease agreement expiring Oct. 1, Watkins emphasized his gratitude toward the landlords — mentioning Andy Hecht specifically — for being generous with him and his community operations, allowing Fat City to be a space for “cool stuff” in town. According to Watkins, an East-German high-end, handmade watch store will move into the space following Fat City’s departure.
“Andy Hecht has given me an amazing opportunity to be here, and I knew it was short-term, so I’m not upset about losing this space, it’s just the time and place of where I am,” Watkins said.