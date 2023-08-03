The body of a 37-year-old Aspen resident was recovered from the Conundrum Couloir between Castle and Conundrum peaks on Wednesday morning, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The victim’s name was not immediately available. ”Identification of the deceased hiker shall be released by the Pitkin County Coroner's Office at a later time,” the release said.
The person was reported missing by their employer at approximately 2:20 p.m Sunday. The employer said the worker had talked about going for a hike on Saturday, but details were scant about the hiker’s plans until Monday, when the missing person’s friends found an automobile resembling one that the victim used. The car was parked at the end of Castle Creek Road, the release said.
The sheriff’s office and Mountain Rescue Aspen then organized a search deploying MRA members into the Castle and Conundrum peaks area.
“As teams searched, an unrelated climber from Boulder, Colorado, told a search team they saw shoes and legs protruding from the snow while ascending the Conundrum Couloir,” the release said. “After speaking with the climber, an MRA search team geared up to climb the couloir and locate what was believed to be the overdue hiker. It was not possible to determine identification, as the deceased was wedged into the skier's left of the couloir against the rock face and mostly covered by snow with only a small portion of the lower body visible.”
Adverse weather conditions forced the recovery efforts until Tuesday, when MRA members climbed to the ridgeline of Castle Peak, and another team climbed past Castle Peak itself at 14,274 feet to enter the Conundrum Couloir from above. The decedent’s body was lowered through the couloir to vehicles waiting at the base of the snowfields, the release said.
The hiker was not wearing mountaineering boots, crampons or a helmet, the release said. MRA, however, recovered an ice axe in the rocks above the couloir.
The release cited a description of Conundrum Couloir from the website 14ers.com. It's a class 3 steep snow route that climbs 500 feet, starting at over 13,000 feet above sea level. The coloir reaches a near 47-degree pitch at the route’s crux. "With crampons, axe and a helmet on your head begin climbing," the website said of the route.
Castle and Conundrum peaks are 12.5 miles up Castle Creek Road from Aspen and approximately 5 miles up Forest Road 102, according to 14ers.com.
The recovery was a two-day effort among the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Pitkin County Coroner's Office, MRA and CareFlight of the Rockies, the release added.