Three reports released over the past week provide more insight into the status of the Aspen-Pitkin County economy.
The lodging occupancy report, with data provided by resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics and a local summary from Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales for Aspen Skiing Co., and Lise Adams, director of central reservations agency Stay Aspen Snowmass, shows that December and winter-season advanced bookings are pacing well. The information is based on data collected by DestiMetrics through Nov. 30 and advanced bookings have likely improved since then.
Regardless, “December is off to a strong start,” the local summary states.
Combined occupancy for the Aspen-Snowmass market began the month at 54.9%, which is 19% higher compared with the booking rate of 34.8% at the start of December 2020.
December (and holiday season) occupancy rates historically improve after the midpoint of the month, with travelers making last-minute plans while checking weather reports on the status of snowfall and the amount of open terrain at Aspen Skiing Co.’s four ski mountains.
The report and summary also make note of bookings data from November, generally a light month for tourism activity. Combined, Aspen-Snowmass had occupancy last month of 29.3%, up 19% from November 2020’s 24.6%. The 29.3% occupancy rate is a new record, according to the local summary.
“Once again, both resorts saw new occupancy records for the month,” the summary states. “Pre-Thanksgiving occupancy appears to be the driver for those new records. November’s [combined] occupancy of 29.3% is the highest ever. Aspen’s new record was set at 33.8% while Snowmass’ new high is 19.7%.”
With regard to advanced bookings for winter (November through April), the rate as of Nov. 30 was 43.4% — a 96% improvement over the status of winter bookings as of Dec. 1, 2020 — and 4% better than two years ago.
“January and April are the only two months performing worse than two years ago, the rest are all pacing up,” the summary says. “This is due to international [travel] recovering at a far slower rate than domestic travel, whose historic travel falls in January. There is still time to make up any shortcomings in April.”
Also this week, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment released county and state unemployment rates for November. At 6.1%, Pitkin County had the fourth-highest jobless rate of the state’s 64 counties. San Miguel County, home of Telluride Ski Resort, had the highest rate, with 7.6%. Eagle County’s rate was listed as 4.5% and Garfield’s was recorded at 4.2%. Those county rates were not seasonally adjusted.
In a Dec. 7 work session of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, officials expressed concern about the state of the local workforce, especially with regard to the perceived shortage of employees heading into the busy winter season. While the number of available jobs appears plentiful based on advertisements in print and online — and the local economy is generally considered to be robust from a sales standpoint — many people have left the Aspen-area workforce since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, in search of different opportunities.
More meetings on the workforce topic are expected to be held early next year. Pitkin’s 6.1% jobless rate is up slightly from October’s rate of 5.4%, but considerably lower than the double-digit unemployment of spring and early summer 2020.
Finally, the city of Aspen released its monthly consumption report, which represents retail (and other types) of sales in October.
Taxable sales for the month, among 14 separate city-defined categories, totaled $67.3 million: 42% higher than they were in October 2020 and 75% higher than the same month in 2019, before the pandemic.
As usual, accommodations, the city’s term for lodging, led the way, with gross sales of $15.6 million, a 155% rise compared with October 2020’s accommodations’ sales. Restaurants and bars raked in $9.4 million, a 4% increase set against the same month last year.
“What is somewhat surprising this month is the extent to which certain industries exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the month,” says a memorandum from the city’s senior tax auditor, Anthony Lewin. “Accommodations, as one of the largest economic drivers of the local economy, was up more than 100% for the month and has now surpassed aggregate 2019 collections after starting roughly 60% in the hole due to early 2021 COVID restrictions.”