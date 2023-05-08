Fifth graders at Basalt Middle School last week received a few special visitors to their class, including one with very orange teeth and a very flat tail.
Thursday marked the fourth lesson in the Roaring Fork Conservancy’s semester-long Watershed PenPal program. Students got to have class outside, at the confluence of the Roaring Fork River and Fryingpan (or, as one student called it, the “7-Eleven River”) in Basalt.
Megan Dean, RFC’s director of education, led the class, which focused on how animals and plants rely on our watersheds just as much as we do. Emerging from their natural habitat, birds, butterflies and another conspicuous guest weighed in.
The Watershed PenPal program, which first began in 2022, teaches students in Basalt and Aurora, Colorado, about where their water comes from and why it’s important to value, conserve and protect it. Through the program, fifth graders at Basalt Middle School exchange letters with pen pals on the other side of the Continental Divide, at Vista Peak Exploratory School in Aurora. Both Basalt and Aurora rely on the Roaring Fork watershed for their water. The goal of the program is to create awareness and understanding for the different people (and critters) who share the water resources of the Roaring Fork watershed.
Looking back on the program, Ilihana Hernandez says she is learning “how to use water properly so other people have enough.”
Classmate Eli Files shared that sentiment: “We have to share [water] equally. We have to discuss strategies on how to do that.”
Dean says that fifth graders are perfect for this kind of program because they’re old enough to understand complex topics, but young enough to have a selfless, open approach. In their last lesson, Dean gave the students cups with different amounts of water according to criteria like their age, simulating Colorado’s water rights system in which older rights receive priority.
Students debated whether the concept was fair. Often, when one student was left without water, others would share some of their own.
In Thursday’s class, that idea went one step further — it’s important to share with nature, too.
Dean passed out laminated bingo sheets with different types of riparian life on them — cottonwood trees, snakes, trout, etc. — and sent the students on a scavenger hunt. They spread out over the gravelly riverbank with their eyes peeled.
Students spotted a mallard, an American dipper (which appears in RFC’s logo), an osprey and a warbler. There were also rumors of a garter snake. Harper French and Eli Files were the first to yell “bingo!” in their group. The winning find was the evidence of castor canadensis – a cottonwood log chewed to a pencil point.
After the students regrouped, Dean did a deep dive on beavers, which would be doomed without water.
“Beavers have fat bodies and little legs,” she explained. “If a dog or a coyote chases them, they need to escape into the water.”
Then she chose one student out of each group to come up front and see the world through a beaver’s eyes. She provided diving fins, a tail, a fur vest, cardboard teeth, gardening gloves and a pair of swimming goggles. The newly outfitted “beavers” preened before their classmates.
When beavers build dams, Dean explained, they create riparian habitat that other animals and plants enjoy. When humans build dams, they flood and destroy riparian habitat. Riparian habitat is rare in Colorado, which is overwhelmingly dry compared to Dean’s home state of Iowa. There, she says, you don’t even need to water your grass.
Pointing to the cottonwoods and willows surrounding the students, Dean explained that native plants in Colorado don’t need to be watered, but imported lawn grasses do. When she asked the class how we could save water as Coloradans, they caught on.
“Use different kinds of grass,” one student said. Bingo.
Not everyone was onboard. One student argued that she loved her lawn — she didn’t want to change it or let it go. And she loved the flowers in her garden too. Dean was prepared: Would it be alright if you used flowers and grass that require less water, she asked? The student hesitated. Dean mentioned that columbines would count. “Oh,” the student replied, “I love columbines.”
For their next letters to their pen pals, the fifth graders would send each other seeds for water-efficient flowers to plant in their gardens. They would also explain how their favorite Colorado animal relies on water to live (Dean clarified that this animal needed to be wild, so no, donkeys did not count). Students mentioned mice, beavers and ospreys, which all rely on water for the food and habitat.
As lunch hour was approaching, Dean began wrapping up her lesson for the second group, but nature had saved the best for last. Across the river, a plump, shining rodent emerged from the water to listen in. “Shhhh.” The students stood and watched until it was time to head back to school. Their special guest slipped back into the water, eager to stay on his busy schedule.