Depending on which side one listened to in Eagle County District Court Wednesday, Daniel Wettstein is either — according to the defense — an upstanding citizen, disciplined veteran and loving friend and family member or — contended by the prosecution — a first-time felon but longtime criminal with half a dozen misdemeanor charges in his past that point to a habit of violence whose claims to being an upstanding veteran are insulting.
Ultimately, Judge Paul Dunkelman listened to both. He sentenced Wettstein, 36, to four years in the Department of Corrections and a mandatory three years of parole for the single count of second-degree assault by strangulation stemming from an August incident in which a man was held captive against his will overnight in Wettstein’s Willits townhome — also by Wettstein’s 24-year-old housemate at the time, Mustafa Muhammad, who Dunkelman in March sentenced to seven years in the DOC.
But it wasn’t an easy decision, the judge emphasized during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.
“I think it’s my obligation to try to explain my thought process to the best of my ability. I’ll start with this, though — today is a tragic day,” Dunkelman said. “Today we have a young man who grew up in this community, has had struggles but has worked hard on his struggles — at least recently — to turn his life around. We have a veteran who did serve his country proudly.”
During the defense’s presentation — which included emotional pleas from Wettstien’s family members for the judge to consider a probationary sentence — Wettstein’s past was presented as a troubled one, beginning perhaps with a traumatic brain injury during infancy to being bullied as a preteen to eventually suffering diagnosed and medically prescribed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder following his tour in Iraq as a member of the U.S. Army. But his present was further explained as one rooted in self correction: Wettstein had spent the last 10 months since his arrest undergoing substance abuse treatment and a sober existence living with his mother in Carbondale and utilizing resources from local veterans’ support groups.
It was a compelling argument to Dunkelman, who cited such attributes as the reason he was sentencing Wettstein to three years fewer spent in the DOC as his co-defendant, Muhammad. However, the judge refused to go so far as issuing a probationary sentence, declaring that doing so would devalue the weight of the offense, which he characterized not as drug crimes or property damage but a “brutal beating.”
“This is a brutal case. This was not a drug case; this was not a property crime case. There’s different versions of the story, but this was a brutal beating. There’s punishment that comes with that,” the judge said. “Ultimately, Mr. Wettstein, I’ll say this: I think there are a lot of good things about you. I think there’s some experiences that are why you’re here today. Part of your strength is your support group back there,” he continued, referencing Wettstein’s family.
But the day wasn’t just a tragic one for Wettstein, Dunkelman noted — it was also tragic for the victim, who addressed the court Wednesday as well. In addition to speaking to his current emotional, mental and physical conditions still lingering from that day in August, he also read six diary entries spanning several months.
The prosecution had asked the judge to sentence Wettstein to six years in the DOC, the maximum allowed under the plea agreement arranged between parties.
“I’m here to ask that you impose the highest punishment of these people — people who hurt me. Just the fact that my life hasn’t been normal anymore. I have about 5% vision in my left eye; I have a very hard time eating — they pulled out both my molars and my front teeth are very sensitive now,” the victim said.
He then detailed from his journal entries the varying manifestations of physical symptoms he’d continued to experience since the incident and how those symptoms impacted his professional trajectory.
“My night was endless — I had nightmares. I had nightmares about people who hit me, who almost killed me. I had a meeting the next morning; I had an interview. But when I got to the interview they noticed these bags under my face; it looked like I hadn’t slept in over a month,” he read from a Nov. 28 entry.
“I have more chronic pain — more chronic pain in my head. My entire face felt numb. I had an interview the next day, but unfortunately I had to cancel it,” he read from Jan. 8.
Deputy District Attorney Johnny Lombardi during his presentation to the judge also took offense with a description of Wettstein in one character reference as a “war hero.”
“I’m a veteran of Desert Storm 1, and I take offense to that,” he said. “It’s no war hero we’re dealing with here. Being in the military, it’s not a free pass to commit crimes once you get out. In fact, you should know better — if he did have that discipline and obedience.”